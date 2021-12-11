Harlan Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Harlan won in OT, Central Decatur edged Audubon and much more from Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Harlan 68 Blair 64 — OT 

Jacob Birch had 20 points, Connor Frame added 15 and Bradley Curren put in 14 to lead the Cyclones to the thrilling win.

NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 IKM-Manning 41 

Luke Ramsey had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals for IKM-Manning in the defeat.

NC: Central Decatur 50 Audubon 45 

Ty Hullinger led the way for Central Decatur with 23 points.

RVC: West Harrison 70 Paton-Churdan 38 

Mason King led West Harrison with 21 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds. Koleson Evans added 13 points and five rebounds, and Sage Evans posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 38

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Southwest Valley 41

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 70 Paton-Churdan 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Moravia 

Non-Conference 

Harlan 68 Blair 64 — OT

Van Meter 67 Kuemper Catholic 50

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 IKM-Manning 41

Central Decatur 50 Audubon 45

Davis County at Wayne

Sioux City East 78 South Sioux City 45

Area Missouri 

Richmond 67 Maryville 57

North Andrew 63 Milan 54

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth def. Schuyler

Conestoga 50 Logan View 46

Raymond Central 47 Syracuse 40

Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 29

Johnson County Central 66 Pawnee City 44

Freeman 58 Falls City 24

Auburn at Mead

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.