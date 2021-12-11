(KMAland) -- Harlan won in OT, Central Decatur edged Audubon and much more from Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Harlan 68 Blair 64 — OT
Jacob Birch had 20 points, Connor Frame added 15 and Bradley Curren put in 14 to lead the Cyclones to the thrilling win.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 IKM-Manning 41
Luke Ramsey had 11 points, four rebounds and three steals for IKM-Manning in the defeat.
NC: Central Decatur 50 Audubon 45
Ty Hullinger led the way for Central Decatur with 23 points.
RVC: West Harrison 70 Paton-Churdan 38
Mason King led West Harrison with 21 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds. Koleson Evans added 13 points and five rebounds, and Sage Evans posted 10 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 58 Logan-Magnolia 38
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Southwest Valley 41
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 70 Paton-Churdan 38
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Non-Conference
Harlan 68 Blair 64 — OT
Van Meter 67 Kuemper Catholic 50
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 51 IKM-Manning 41
Central Decatur 50 Audubon 45
Davis County at Wayne
Sioux City East 78 South Sioux City 45
Area Missouri
Richmond 67 Maryville 57
North Andrew 63 Milan 54
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth def. Schuyler
Conestoga 50 Logan View 46
Raymond Central 47 Syracuse 40
Ashland-Greenwood 70 Louisville 29
Johnson County Central 66 Pawnee City 44
Freeman 58 Falls City 24
Auburn at Mead