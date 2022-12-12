(KMAland) -- Lenox and Wayne were non-conference winners in Monday’s KMAland boys basketball action.
HAWKEYE TEN COFERENCE
Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33
Andrew Jones had a double-double in Clarinda’s win. Check out Derek Martin’s full rundown at our Local Sports News Page.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lenox 60 Murray 54
Keaton England dropped 14 for Lenox as the Tigers put four in double figures. Carter Reed (13 points), Gabe Funk (11 points) and Owen Junker (10 points) also reached double digits.
Titus Barber had a monster game for Murray with 31 points.
Wayne 73 Moulton-Udell 28
Rayce Snyder had 25 points for Wayne while Connor Pruiett had 15. Boudyn White chipped in eight points in the win.
Cam Swarts had a team-high 10 points for Moulton-Udell.
Western Christian 56 West Harrison 48
Koleson Evans and Sage Evans had 14 apiece for the Hawkeyes in the loss while Mason King added eight.