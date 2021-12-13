(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Shenandoah, Kuemper won at Red Oak, Lamoni took down Orient-Macksburg and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 36
Drew Brown topped Clarinda with 15 points in the victory.
Shenandoah’s Blake Herold finished with 14 points.
BGC: Lamoni 49 Orient-Macksburg 32
Javin Stevenson scored 18 points and Brayden Olson finished with 10 points and seven assists for Lamoni.
Tyson Ross had 13 points for Orient-Macksburg in the defeat.
MO: Northeast Nodaway 54 Nodaway Valley 48
Dylan McIntyre had 20 points for Northeast Nodaway in the victory. Ben Boswell added 18 points for the Bluejays.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 36
Kuemper Catholic 63 Red Oak 50
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 49 Orient-Macksburg 32
Non-Conference
Wayne 73 Moulton-Udell 37
West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan
Area Missouri
Northeast Nodaway 54 Nodaway Valley 48
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water at Walthill