(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Shenandoah, Kuemper won at Red Oak, Lamoni took down Orient-Macksburg and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball. 

H-10: Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 36 

Drew Brown topped Clarinda with 15 points in the victory.

Shenandoah’s Blake Herold finished with 14 points.

BGC: Lamoni 49 Orient-Macksburg 32 

Javin Stevenson scored 18 points and Brayden Olson finished with 10 points and seven assists for Lamoni.

Tyson Ross had 13 points for Orient-Macksburg in the defeat.

MO: Northeast Nodaway 54 Nodaway Valley 48 

Dylan McIntyre had 20 points for Northeast Nodaway in the victory. Ben Boswell added 18 points for the Bluejays.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 48 Shenandoah 36

Kuemper Catholic 63 Red Oak 50

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 49 Orient-Macksburg 32

Non-Conference 

Wayne 73 Moulton-Udell 37

West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan 

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway 54 Nodaway Valley 48

Area Nebraska 

Weeping Water at Walthill

