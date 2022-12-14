(KMAland) -- Harlan and Kuemper found wins, F-M edged Sidney, Audubon nipped Riverside, SW Valley upset Lenox, Wayne won at the buzzer, Sage Evans reached 1,000 points & more from Tuesday’s KMAland boys basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Creston 64 Shenandoah 24
Cael Turner led the way for Creston with 19 points as the only scorer in double figures in the game.
Cole Graham had a team-high eight points for Shenandoah.
Harlan 62 Glenwood 57
Jacob Birch had a monster evening for Harlan with 33 points while Teagon Kasperbauer added 15 in the Cyclones win.
Glenwood’s Risto Lappala had 20 points in the defeat. Caden Johnson added 14.
Kuemper Catholic 77 Atlantic 62
Dawson Gifford led the way for Kuemper with 20 points while DJ Vonnahme added 12 points and six rebounds. Michael Kasperbauer pitched in 10 points for the Knights.
Jayden Proehl had the high night for Atlantic with 17 points. Colton Rasmussen added 16 points, and Jackson McLaren finished with 10 points. Carter Pellett also had a strong game with eight points and 14 rebounds.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 71 Essex 46
Nolan Grebin had a big night for Stanton with 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Evan Gettler put in 10 points with eight rebounds.
Tony Racine had 14 points while Kaden Peeler pitched in 12 for Essex.
Griswold def. Hamburg via forfeit
No stats accumulated.
Fremont-Mills 57 Sidney 55
Taylor Reed led the way for Fremont-Mills with 22 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three assists, and JT Mahaney added 15 points and nine rebounds in the tight win.
Braedon Godfread scored 15 points, Grant Whitehead added 14 and Taylor McFail finished with 13 for Sidney.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 78 Missouri Valley 43
Brayden Lund had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds for AHSTW while Kyle Sternberg added 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Ryan Wedemeyer hit four 3s and scored 15 points.
Eli Fouts had four 3-pointers and 12 points for Missouri Valley. Hayden Kocour pitched in 11 points, and Brody Lager finished with nine.
Underwood 68 Logan-Magnolia 29
Jack Vanfossan and Josh Ravlin scored 16 points each for Underwood in the dominant win.
Nicio Adame had an eight-point night for Logan-Magnolia.
Audubon 57 Riverside 56
Grady Jeppesen scored 28 points for Riverside in the tight loss.
Treynor 66 Tri-Center 52
Jace Tams had 16 points while Ethan Dickerson added 13 and Ethan Konz put in 12 to lead Treynor.
Tri-Center’s Michael Turner had 19 points, and Christian Dahir finished with 14.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 63 Lenox 55
Cael Hogan had 21 points while Roman Keefe added 15 to lead Southwest Valley.
Keaton England posted 19 points for Lenox. Gabe Funk pitched in 11 and Owen Junker had 10.
Bedford 58 Nodaway Valley 50
Silas Walston had 15 points and Conner Nally added 13 for Bedford in the win. Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Wayne 50 East Union 48
Rayce Snyder hit the game-winner for Wayne with 1.3 seconds left. Snyder finished with 28 points while Connoe Pruiett had 12.
Rason Grail finished with 15 points for East Union. Seth Hudson added 13.
Central Decatur 71 Southeast Warren 49
Kyle Linhart scored 17 points and Jack Scrivner added 15 for Central Decatur in the win.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76 Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Cash Emgarten had 16 points while Aiden Flathers, Trey Petersen and Easton Nelson pitched in 10 apiece for the Spartans in the win.
Cal Heydon had 12 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
West Harrison 73 CAM 43
Mason King had 20 points to lead West Harrison in the victory. Sage Evans and Koleson Evans both added 13 points with Sage reaching 1,000 for his career. Mason McIntosh pitched in 10 points for the Hawkeyes.
Sam Foreman hit for 14 points to lead CAM.
Woodbine 59 Ar-We-Va 45
Carter Gruver had 17 points, Carson Kelley added 15 and Brody Pryor put in 11 for Woodbine in the win.
Harley Molina posted 15 points, and Emmett Nauman pitched in 11 for the Rockets.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 56 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Etienne Higgins and Creighton Bracker both had 13 points while Mathok Mathok added 12 for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
Tyler Smith had 10 points to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 47
No stats reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Sioux City West 51
Matt Noll scored 19 points, Sean Schaefer added 16 and Carter Kuehl pitched in 15 for Heelan in the victory.
Keavian Hayes scored 22 points and Gio Vazquez had 15 to lead Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 84 Sioux City North 55
Preston Dobbs led four players in double figures for Sioux City East with 19 points. Fitzy Grant pitched in 16, and Brandt VanDyke and Sam Jons added 12 apiece.
Jackson Votek topped Sioux City North with 15 points. Zach Heese finished with 10 for the Stars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 98 Twin Cedars 30
No stats reported.
Mormon Trail 55 Seymour 24
Gavin Dixson finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead Mormon Trail in the win. Fulton Flesher added 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Ankeny Christian 73 Murray 56
Brody Hoefle had 14 points, Eli Christensen and Cade Wierck added 12 and Tyler Mahoney put in 10 for Ankeny Christian in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Norwalk 67 Lewis Central 40
Nash Paulson scored 11 points for Lewis Central.
Heartland Christian 64 Whiting 20
Matthew Stile had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Colt Brennan finished with 14 points to lead Heartland Christian. Brady Dingus added 13 points.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 70 East Atchison 38
Justin Miller had a huge night for Platte Valley with 27 points. Alex Mattson added 19 of his own in the win.
Cameron Oswald topped East Atchison with 13 points while Jarrett Spinnato finished with 11.
Rock Port 65 South Holt 44
No stats reported.
Mound City 37 North Platte 34
No stats reported.
Union Star at Nodaway Valley
No score reported.
Northeast Nodaway at North Nodaway
No score reported.
Albany 46 Stanberry 40
Colby McQuinn had a big night for Stanberry in the loss, finishing with 21 points.
North Andrew 46 Worth County 33
Braxon Linville topped North Andrew with 14 points while Hayden Ecker put in 11.
Tyler New had a big night for Worth County with 26 points.
AREA NEBRASKA
Syracuse 59 Nebraska City 47
Jase Voorhees had 14 points, Robert Shanks added 12 and Logan Zoller added 11 for Syracuse in the win.
Kalan Fritch and Connor Causgrove scored 12 points each for Nebraska City.
Auburn 66 Louisville 19
Maverick Binder had 15 points to lead Auburn in the dominant win.
Louisville’s Sam Luellen finished with nine points.
Palmyra 76 Johnson County Central 52
Hunter Pope led Palmyra with 21 points while Zach Fitzpatrick put in 19 with five steals and Nick Sweney had 13 in the win.
Ashland-Greenwood 76 Conestoga 45
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 63 Diller-Odell 19
No stats reported.
Pawnee City 57 Lourdes Central Catholic 43
No stats reported.
Sterling 56 Mead 52
No stats reported.