(KMAland) -- Sidney kept rolling, Bedford took down Nodaway Valley, Woodbine won in OT, CAM handed West Harrison their first loss and much more from KMAland boys basketball on Tuesday.
H-10: Creston 51 Shenandoah 25
Tony Davidson finished with 16 points to lead Creston in the victory.
Shenandoah’s Zach Foster had a team-high nine points.
H-10: Harlan 71 Glenwood 49 (On KMA 960)
Bradley Curren had 19 points and Connor Frame added 18 for Harlan in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 67 Atlantic 64
Dawson Gifford scored 15 points and added five assists and four steals to lift Kuemper to the tight win. Isaac Evans added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Dennis Vonnahme put in 10 points for the Knights.
Colton Rasmussen led the way for Atlantic with 18 points. Dayton Templeton chipped in 16 and Carter Pellett scored 12.
CORNER: Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 43
Taylor McFail had 14 points while freshman Braedon Godfread added 13 for Sidney in the win.
Jake Malcom led Fremont-Mills and all scorers with 15 points. Taylor Reed pitched in 13.
CORNER: Stanton 78 Essex 5
Carter Johnson had 17 points, four assists and four steals, and Evan Gettler added 16 points, seven steals and four assists for Stanton. Gavin Ford added 12 points, and Nolan Grebin pitched in 11 for the Vikings.
NC: East Mills 55 Heartland Christian 42
Mason Crouse poured in 31 points and seven rebounds to lead East Mills in the victory.
Anthony Khol topped Heartland Christian with 22 points, and Colton Brennan chipped in 14.
WIC: AHSTW 79 Missouri Valley 40
Brayden Lund led AHSTW with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg finished with 18 points and six boards. Raydden Grobe tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 18 points.
WIC: Treynor 49 Tri-Center 33
Jaxon Johnson led Tri-Center with 11 points and six rebounds in the defeat.
POI: Bedford 55 Nodaway Valley 33
Tristen Cummings and Silas Walston had 11 points each, and Asher Weed pitched in 10. Weed and Walston also finished with 10 rebounds each.
Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 10 points.
POI: Lenox 62 Southwest Valley 39 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Lenox had four players in double figures in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
RVC: Woodbine 46 Ar-We-Va 43 — OT
Carter Gruver had 14 points, Dylan Hoefer added 12 and Cory Bantam chipped in 11 for Woodbine in the victory.
BGC: Ankeny Christian Academy 55 Murray 30
Malachi Johnson had 18 points and nine assists, and Logan Fincham tallied 13 points for Ankeny Christian in the win. Cade Wierck added 10 points and five boards for the Eagles.
BGC: Diagonal 71 Melcher-Dallas 42
Skyler Stamps had a big night with 23 points while Ben Werneck added 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Caleb Hubbard also had a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Garrett Stephens pitched in 10 points for the Maroons.
MO: South Holt 48 East Atchison 43
Cole Medsker finished with 18 points and Brody Scroggins pitched in 11 for South holt in the win.
Cameron Oswald and Jarrett Spinnato had 11 points each and Braden Graves pitched in 10 for East Atchison in the loss.
MO: Worth County 54 North Andrew 42
Grant Cameron and Jackson Smith had 13 points each and Tyler New pitched in 10 for Worth County in the win.
Hayden Ecker and Owen Graham scored 15 points apiece for North Andrew.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 51 Shenandoah 25
Harlan 71 Glenwood 49
Kuemper Catholic 67 Atlantic 64
Corner Conference
Sidney 60 Fremont-Mills 43
Stanton 78 Essex 5
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 58 Riverside 43
Underwood 60 Logan-Magnolia 44
AHSTW 79 Missouri Valley 40
Treynor 49 Tri-Center 33
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 55 Nodaway Valley 33
Lenox 62 Southwest Valley 39
Wayne 57 East Union 36
Central Decatur 65 Southeast Warren 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68 Coon Rapids-Bayrd 46
Woodbine 46 Ar-We-Va 43 — OT
CAM 48 West Harrison 45
Glidden-Ralston 61 Paton-Churdan 55
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 61 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38
LeMars 83 Thomas Jefferson 41
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Sioux City West 49
Sioux City East 60 Sioux City North 53
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 55 Murray 30
Diagonal 71 Melcher-Dallas 42
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Moravia at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Norwalk 53 Lewis Central 30
Denison-Schleswig 64 OABCIG 55
East Mills 55 Heartland Christian 42
Area Missouri
South Holt 48 East Atchison 43
Rock Port 77 DeKalb 45
Platte Valley 74 Nodaway Valley 53
Mound City 74 Stewartsville-Osborn 42
Stanberry 51 Albany 34
Worth County 54 North Andrew 42
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City 42 Syracuse 19
Ashland-Greenwood 81 Conestoga 44
Malcolm 56 Elmwood-Murdock 44
Johnson County Central 52 Palmyra 49
Auburn 53 Louisville 30
Johnson-Brock 63 Diller-Odell 31
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Pawnee City 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Lewiston 7
Sterling at Meridian