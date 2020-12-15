(KMAland) -- Sidney pulled away from Fremont-Mills while Creston, Tri-Center and Central Decatur rolled to highlight Tuesday night's boys basketball action in KMAland.
H10: Creston 71 Shenandoah 37
Brance Baker scored 21 points to lead the Panthers. Colby Burg added 15. Blake Herold paced Shenandoah with 18. Brody Owen had 11.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 56 Atlantic 53
Kuemper won a title battle thanks to three players in double figures. John Mayhall led the way with 19. Mitchell Badding had 14 and Blake Pottebaum scored 10. Atlantic was led by 16 from Ethan Williams. Garrett Reynolds had 11.
CC: Sidney 73 Fremont-Mills 54
Cole Jorgenson led the Cowboys with 24 points. Taylor McFail and Connor Behrends came off the bench to add 15 and 10 while Garett Phillips also had 10. Taylor Reed had 21 for F-M. Cooper Langfelt added 16.
WIC: AHSTW 76 Treynor 73
AHSTW survived a late Treynor comeback. The complete recap can be found at our Local Sports Page.
WIC: Underwood 53 Riverside 35
Brayden Wollan scored 12 for Underwood. Timothy Conn and Blake Hall managed seven apiece while Quinn Kuck and Jack Vanfossan had six. Brogan Allensworth led the Bulldogs with 10 points in the defeat. Grady Jeppesen chipped in nine.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 47
Will Gutzmer led Missouri Valley's efforts with 13 points. Alec Fichter pitched in 10 points of his own.
POI: Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 49
Keaton England dropped 27 points on 9/24 shooting, including four triples. Samson Adams hauled in 11 boards and Chase Johnston posted a seven-point, eight-rebound performance. Isaac Grundman also had 10 for the Tigers. Southwest Valley was led by 17 points from Tucker TePoel.
POI: Nodaway Valley 46 Bedford 38
Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 17 points. Toby Bower chipped in 12. Quentin King paced Bedford with 11 points.
POI: Central Decatur 80 Southeast Warren 55
Trey Hullinger had 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Cauy Masters had eight points and eight boards while Matthew Boothe stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Sophomore Jack Scrivner swatted seven shots and freshman Sam Boothe came off the bench to post 12 in a well-rounded effort for the Cardinals
RVC: Boyer Valley 62 Woodbine 54
Woodbine was paced in the defeat by Dylan Hoefer's 19 points. Layne Pryor scored 14 and added another dunk to his tally. Paul Freund had 10 points.
275: Platte Valley 74 West Nodaway 59
Trever McQueen led Platte Valley with 20 while Matt Jerome added 12. Bracxten Rohlmeier had 20 for West Nodaway while teammate Tyler Blay scored 15.
275: East Atchison 40 South Holt 30
Jarrett Spinnato scored 16 for the Wolves while Braden Graves added 12. Brody Scroggins and Kendell Noland scored 11 and 10, respectively, for South Holt in the loss.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 71 Shenandoah 37
Kuemper Catholic 56 Atlantic 53
Corner Conference
Sidney 73 Fremont-Mills 54
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 62 Audubon 45
Logan-Magnolia 64 Missouri Valley 47
Underwood 53 Riverside 35
AHSTW 76 Treynor 73
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 46 Bedford 38
Lenox 54 Southwest Valley 49
Central Decatur 80 Southeast Warren 55
Wayne 65 East Union 58
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 75 Paton-Churdan 64
Woodbine 62 Boyer Valley 54
Glidden-Ralston 55 CAM 52
Ar-We-Va 50 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 39
LeMars 71 Thomas Jefferson 26
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City East 79 Sioux City North 40
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 49 Murray 39
Moravia 61 Twin Cedars 31
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Norwalk 61 Lewis Central 40
East Mills 56 Heartland Christian 22
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 40 South Holt 30
Rock Port 49 DeKalb 46
Mound City 89 Stewartsville-Osborn 58
Platte Valley 74 West Nodaway 59
Northeast Nodaway 64 East Harrison 34
Nodaway-Holt 44 North Nodaway 42
North Andrew 61 Worth County 54
Nebraska City 62 Syracuse 44
Louisville 76 Weeping Water 43
Malcom 63 Elmwood-Murdock 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Lewiston 31
Diller-Odell 54 Johnson-Brock 37
Lourdes Central Catholic 58 Pawnee City 32
Ashland-Greenwood 68 Conestoga 31