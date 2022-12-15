(KMAland) -- Treynor, Mount Ayr, Bedford and Central Decatur stayed unbeaten, Lamoni was a winner, Maryville took an MEC victory, Elmwood-Murdock edged Syracuse & more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 69 Wayne 31
Jaixen Frost had 24 points and Braydon Pierson put in 12 for Mount Ayr in the dominant win.
Rayce Snyder had 14 points for Wayne.
Nodaway Valley 68 Martensdale-St. Marys 28
Dawson Nelson had 20 points while Boston DeVault added 16 and Avery Phillippi pitched in 12 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Jaxson Bowlin had eight points to lead Martensdale-St. Marys.
Southeast Warren 49 Southwest Valley 43
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bedford 70 Sidney 38
Conner Nally had 11 points and Cal Peterman put in 10 to lead a balanced effort from Bedford. Micah Nally added nine, and Tristen Cummings and Asher Weed scored eight apiece.
Michael Hensley led Sidney with 13 points. Taylor McFail tallied 11 for the Cowboys.
Missouri Valley 50 Griswold 43
Dane Janssen had 15 points, Brody Lager added 14 and Hayden Kocour put in 12 with 13 rebounds for Missouri Valley in the win.
Griswold’s Bode Wyman scored 13 points. Kamron Brownlee also hit for double figures with 12 points.
Treynor 58 Nebraska City 35
Jace Tams had 17 points while Ethan Konz and Ethan Dickerson pitched in 11 each for Treynor in the win.
Jayden Borns had 10 points for Nebraska City.
Moravia 83 East Union 39
Riley Hawkins dropped in 19 points and Gage Hanes added 17 for Moravia in the dominant win. Jackson McDanel added 14, and Shane Helmick posted 12 for the Mohawks.
Seth Hudson led East Union with 18 points. Austin Lack added 12 for the Eagles.
Central Decatur 62 Mormon Trail 54
Sam Boothe poured in 24 points to lead Central Decatur to the win in a battle of unbeaten.
Omaha North 78 Thomas Jefferson 30
No stats reported.
Lamoni 53 North Harrison 39
Kalvin Brown had 23 points and Eli Owen added 11 for Lamoni in the win. Ambrose Savage pitched in nine points for the Demons.
Cornerstone Christian 43 Heartland Christian 28
Colt Brennan scored 10 points for Heartland Christian in a game that was played at the Mid-America Center.
AREA MISSOURI
Maryville 67 Bishop LeBlond 36
Peyton McCollum had 14 points, Derek Quinlin added 13 and Caden Stoecklein pitched in 11 for Maryville. Delton Davis added 10 for the Spoofhounds.
North Andrew 63 King City 43
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Syracuse 38
Reid Fletcher scored 13 points for Elmwood-Murdock in the win. Nate Rust added nine points for the Knights.
Sawyer Brahmer and Robert Shanks had 11 points each, and Logan Zoller pitched in 10 for the Rockets.
Palmyra 70 Weeping Water 35
No stats reported.