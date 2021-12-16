High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Bedford, Tri-Center edged past Woodbine, Owen Graham had a big night for North Andrew and more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. 

NC: Riverside 56 Shenandoah 36

Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 16 points and five steals while Aiden Bell put in 14 points with four steals. Aydan Salais tallied 12 points and eight rebounds.

NC: Clarinda 49 Bedford 37 

Drew Brown had 19 points and Grant Jobe posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clarinda in the win.

NC: East Mills 49 East Atchison 30 

Braden West had 19 points for East Mills in the victory. Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew scored eight apiece for the Wolverines.

Jarrett Spinnato finished with 13 points and Braden Graves put in 11 for East Atchison.

NC: Tri-Center 55 Woodbine 54 

Dylan Hoefer had 20 points and Carter Gruver finished with 12 for Woodbine.

NC: Boyer Valley 56 Audubon 41 

Trevor Malone had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Drew Volkmann added 14 points for Boyer Valley in the win.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Nodaway Valley 52 

Hogan Franey had 26 points to lead the Blue Devils and all scorers. Tyler Baker added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Chase Boelling and Gavin Stott had 11 points each. Stott also had 10 assists for a double-double.

Boston DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 24.

POI: Mount Ayr 63 Wayne 35 

Jaixen Frost poured in 22 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win.

NC: Lamoni 54 North Harrison 35 

Eli Owen had 12 points and 12 blocks for Lamoni in the win. 

MO: Bishop LeBlond 45 Maryville 31

Caden Stoecklein topped the Spoofhounds with 11 points.

MO: North Andrew 74 King City 43 

Owen Graham had a big night with 29 points to lead North Andrew. Couper Simmons added 14 for the Cardinals.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Nodaway Valley 52

Southwest Valley 57 Southeast Warren 44

Mount Ayr 63 Wayne 35

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour 61 Melcher-Dallas 25

Non-Conference 

Riverside 56 Shenandoah 36

Clarinda 49 Bedford 37

East Mills 49 East Atchison 30

Boyer Valley 56 Audubon 41

Tri-Center 55 Woodbine 54

Moravia 82 East Union 48

Murray 45 Lenox 44

Westwood 59 Ar-We-Va 39

Lamoni 54 North Harrison 35

Area Missouri

Bishop LeBlond 45 Maryville 31

Stanberry 49 Mid-Buchanan 41

North Andrew 74 King City 43

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 55 Nebraska City 48

Tri County 61 Johnson-Brock 56

