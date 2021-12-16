(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down Bedford, Tri-Center edged past Woodbine, Owen Graham had a big night for North Andrew and more from KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.
NC: Riverside 56 Shenandoah 36
Grady Jeppesen led Riverside with 16 points and five steals while Aiden Bell put in 14 points with four steals. Aydan Salais tallied 12 points and eight rebounds.
NC: Clarinda 49 Bedford 37
Drew Brown had 19 points and Grant Jobe posted 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clarinda in the win.
NC: East Mills 49 East Atchison 30
Braden West had 19 points for East Mills in the victory. Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew scored eight apiece for the Wolverines.
Jarrett Spinnato finished with 13 points and Braden Graves put in 11 for East Atchison.
NC: Tri-Center 55 Woodbine 54
Dylan Hoefer had 20 points and Carter Gruver finished with 12 for Woodbine.
NC: Boyer Valley 56 Audubon 41
Trevor Malone had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Drew Volkmann added 14 points for Boyer Valley in the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Nodaway Valley 52
Hogan Franey had 26 points to lead the Blue Devils and all scorers. Tyler Baker added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Chase Boelling and Gavin Stott had 11 points each. Stott also had 10 assists for a double-double.
Boston DeVault topped Nodaway Valley with 24.
POI: Mount Ayr 63 Wayne 35
Jaixen Frost poured in 22 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win.
NC: Lamoni 54 North Harrison 35
Eli Owen had 12 points and 12 blocks for Lamoni in the win.
MO: Bishop LeBlond 45 Maryville 31
Caden Stoecklein topped the Spoofhounds with 11 points.
MO: North Andrew 74 King City 43
Owen Graham had a big night with 29 points to lead North Andrew. Couper Simmons added 14 for the Cardinals.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 74 Nodaway Valley 52
Southwest Valley 57 Southeast Warren 44
Mount Ayr 63 Wayne 35
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour 61 Melcher-Dallas 25
Non-Conference
Riverside 56 Shenandoah 36
Clarinda 49 Bedford 37
East Mills 49 East Atchison 30
Boyer Valley 56 Audubon 41
Tri-Center 55 Woodbine 54
Moravia 82 East Union 48
Murray 45 Lenox 44
Westwood 59 Ar-We-Va 39
Lamoni 54 North Harrison 35
Area Missouri
Bishop LeBlond 45 Maryville 31
Stanberry 49 Mid-Buchanan 41
North Andrew 74 King City 43
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 55 Nebraska City 48
Tri County 61 Johnson-Brock 56