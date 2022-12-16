(KMAland) -- Glenwood picked up a key road win, Godfread led Sidney, IKM-Manning shocked Treynor in OT, Mason King broke a school record, Mound City & South Holt won in Missouri, Plattsmouth & JCC were winners in Nebraska & more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops.
Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 38
Nicholas Ballenger and Luke Wettengel scored 13 points each while Owen Wise had 12 and Colin Lillie pitched in 11 for St. Albert.
Cole Graham had nine points to lead Shenandoah.
Denison-Schleswig 64 Clarinda 52
Carson Seuntjens dropped in 21 points for Denison-Schleswig. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Harlan 67 Red Oak 45
Franz Reisz had 18 points and 17 rebounds, and Jacob Birch added 17 points for Harlan in the win. Will Arkfeld pitched in 14 points, and Teagon Kasperbauer had 11.
Hunter Gilleland led Red Oak with 13 points.
Glenwood 82 Creston 67
Risto Lappala scored 26 points and Caden Johnson added 14 points and 11 assists for Glenwood in the win. Gavin Schau and Logyn Eckheart had 11 apiece for the Rams.
Jake Hoyt had 16 points and Nolan Pryor added 14 for Creston. Cael Turner put in 12 for the Panthers.
Lewis Central 54 Atlantic 50
Find the complete recap from Lewis Central’s win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 79 Fremont-Mills 70
Nolan Grebin and Kywin Tibben both scored 18 points while Evan Gettler and Josh Martin posted 16 points apiece for the Vikings. Martin also grabbed 14 rebounds in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
East Mills 71 Griswold 26
Braden West had a big night with 21 points while Mason Crouse posted 19 and Jerett Jentzsch pitched in 11 for East Mills.
Aiden Kennedy had 18 points for Griswold in the defeat.
Sidney 86 Essex 58
Braedon Godfread poured in 34 points for Sidney in the victory. Michael Hensley added 19, and Grant Whitehead tallied 12 for the Cowboys.
Kaden Buick hit seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Qwintyn Vanatta added 18 for Essex in the loss.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 57 Logan-Magnolia 24
AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg had 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Luke Sternberg pitched in 11 points. Brayden Lund also had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Underwood 63 Audubon 44
Jack Vanfossan and Owen Larsen had 14 points each while Mason Boothby added 13 for Underwood in the win.
Audubon’s Carson Bauer scored 16 points.
IKM-Manning 49 Treynor 48 (OT)
Caden Keller had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Reed Hinners finished with 12 points to lead the IKM-Manning upset win.
Jace Tams, who made a game-tying 3 to force OT, posted 23 points for Treynor.
Tri-Center 50 Missouri Valley 44
Michael Turner poured in 27 points, Kent Elliott added 13 and Christian Dahir pitched in 10 for Tri-Center in the win.
Brody Lager scored 19 points and added five rebounds and three steals for Missouri Valley. Eli Fouts posted 10 points, and Hayden Kocour finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49 Ar-We-Va 36
No stats reported.
CAM 79 Boyer Valley 54
Sam Foreman scored 30 points for CAM in the victory. Chase Jahde added 19 points, and Seth Hensley pitched in 16 for the Cougars.
Evan TenEyck had 14 points and Ben Lantz pitched in 10 for Boyer Valley.
West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 23
Mason King scored 18 points and broke the school’s all-time record for made 3-pointers, finishing with four on the night. Koleson and Sage Evans added 14 points apiece for the Hawkeyes.
John Whitver had nine points for Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 78 Sioux City West 63
Cole Arnold had 18 points, Mathok Mathok added 17 and Jayden Calabro and Creighton Bracker finished with 16 each for Abraham Lincoln.
Jay Grause had 16 points and Keavian Hayes added 15 for Sioux City West.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Thomas Jefferson 27
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 51 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Fitzy Grant and Sam Jons had 12 points apiece, and Preston Dobbs added 10 for Sioux City East in the win.
Dylon Schaap had a team-high 14 points for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
LeMars 58 Sioux City North 53
Brayden Dreckman had 16 points and Connor Jalas posted 12 for LeMars.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 41 Lamoni 27
Tyson McDole had 10 points for Lamoni in the loss.
Murray 54 Moulton-Udell 14
No stats reported.
Moravia 62 Seymour 26
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 77 Kingsley-Pierson 49
Dawson Gifford had 17 points and Michael Kaspserbauer added 15 for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Carson Kanne pitched in 10 assists, and Taye Vonnahme scored nine points off the bench for the Knights.
Ankeny Christian 62 Meskwaki Settlement 13
Eli Christensen had 19 points and eight steals for Ankeny Christian in the dominant win. Cade Wierck put in nine points with nine rebounds.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 54 East Atchison 50
Gavyn Saulsbury dropped in 21 points while Quinton Brandon had 15 for Mound City. Chanse Summers added 11.
Jarrett Spinnato had 22 points for East Atchison. Cameron Oswald chipped in 11.
Osborn-Stewartsville 54 Rock Port 46
No stats reported.
South Holt 58 Nodaway Valley 50
Cole Medsker led South Holt with 26 points while Tylynn Medsker added 12 in the win.
Nodaway Valley’s Kayden Conn had 18 points. Bracxten Rohlmeier pitched in 11 and Blake Bohannon scored 1.
Platte Valley at Union Star
No score reported.
Northeast Nodaway 67 DeKalb 54
No stats reported.
Maryville 65 Benton 53
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Plattsmouth 58 Falls City 50
Gage Olsen had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists for Plattsmouth in the win. Drew Iverson pitched in 16 points, and Henry Loontjer added 12 for the Blue Devils.
Freeman 30 Auburn 29
Taylan Vetrovsky had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals for Freeman in the win. Hayden Jennings’ three-pointer in the final minutes proved to be the difference.
Auburn’s Maverick Binder missed a jumper at the buzzer to secure the win for the Falcons.T
Johnson County Central 55 Louisville 44
Alex Cruz scored a game-high 15 points for Johnson County Central in the win. Keegan Jones pitched in 13 for the Thunderbirds. Brandon Speckmann also scored in double figures with 11.
Cash Biesterfeld had 14 points and Chase Savage added 12 for Louisville.
Nebraska Lutheran at Weeping Water
No score reported.
Yutan 41 Conestoga 36
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 33 Tri County 32
Brody Koehler led Johnson-Brock with nine points.
Archbishop Bergan 67 Lourdes Central Catholic 24
No stats reported.
Sterling 59 Pawnee City 51
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 61 Humboldt-TRS 22
No stats reported.