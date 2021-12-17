Dayton Templeton, Atlantic.jpg

(KMAland) -- Harlan won a battle with Red Oak, Kayden Anderson hit a game-winner, Dayton Templeton had a huge night, Sidney kept rolling, AHSTW & Treynor kept pace and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.

H-10: St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 43 

DJ Weilage had 24 points and Colin Lillie added 18 for St. Albert in the win.

Nolan Mount put in 10 points for Shenandoah in the defeat.

H-10: Harlan 69 Red Oak 60 

Jacob Birch put in another 23 points while Aidan Hall had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Bradley Curren pitched in 17 points and six assists for the Cyclones.

Max DeVries led Red Oak with 17 points. Hunter Gilleland had 12 and Kaden Johnson and Ryan Johnson finished with 10 each.

H-10: Glenwood 46 Creston 45 

Kayden Anderson hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for Glenwood in the win.

H-10: Atlantic 68 Lewis Central 57

Dayton Templeton poured in 30 points for Atlantic in the win.

CORNER: Sidney 75 Essex 21 

Braedon Godfread had 16 points to lead three Sidney players in double figures. Kyle Beam added 14 and Garett Phillips pitched in 11.

Qwityn Vanatta had nine points and 13 rebounds for Essex in the loss.

CORNER: East Mills 74 Griswold 40 

Mason Crouse had another big night with 28 points, six rebounds and five steals while Braden West had 11 points for East Mills.

CORNER: Stanton 67 Fremont-Mills 54 (On KMA-FM 99.1)

WIC: AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 46 

Brayden Lund scored 18 points and Raydden Grobe pitched in 14 for AHSTW in the win.

Baker Lally topped Logan-Magnolia with 14 and Brody West finished with 10.

WIC: Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 30 

Jace Tams had 17 points to lead Treynor in the victory. Thomas Schwartz put in 13 and Ethan Dickerson had 10 for the Cardinals.

WIC: Underwood 57 Audubon 41 (On AM 960)

WIC: Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 49 

Jaxon Johnson hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Tri-Center. Kent Elliott added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Michael Turner had five points but 10 assists in the win.

RVC: West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 31

Cale Klocke scored 11 points to lead Glidden-Ralston in the defeat.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Ar-We-Va 44 

Tanner Oswald had 21 points while Lance Clayburg added 17 and Raiden Doty put in 13 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Harley Molina finished with 12 points to top Ar-We-Va. Conner Kirsch had 11 points for the Rockets.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 79 Sioux City West 42 

Jamison Gruber had 25 points to lead Abraham Lincoln and all scorers in the win. Josh Dix added 21, and Jake Duffey finished with 14 points.

BGC: Lamoni 61 Diagonal 38 

Kalvin Brown sank five 3-pointers and scored 17 points while Brayden Olson and Kade Nowlin finished with 11 each for Lamoni. Braedon Boswell chipped in 10 points.

Skyler Stamps had 16 points for Diagonal in the defeat. 

MO: Northeast Nodaway 41 Rock Port 37 

Ben Boswell led Northeast Nodaway with 16 points. Dylan McIntyre added 15 points, and Auston Pride pitched in six points and seven boards.

Holden Farmer topped Rock Port with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Bannack Skillen had nine points and seven grabs.

MO: St. Joseph Christian 57 Worth County 56 

Jackson Runde had 16 points while Jackson Smith and Aydan Gladstone added 12 apiece. Tyler New also scored 10 for Worth County. 

MO: Benton 73 Maryville 53 

Derek Quinlin had 13 points and Caden Stoecklein and Peyton McCollum added 12 each for Maryville in the defeat. 

NE: Johnson County Central 45 Louisville 42 

Cameron Schuster had 12 points and Jonathan Duncan added 10 for Johnson County Central in the win.

Sam Luellen had a game-high 16 points for Louisville. Sam Ahl chipped in 11.

NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Archbishop Bergan 42 

Blake Miller had 18 points while Zach Tesarek chipped in 14 and Beau Lee had 12 for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

St. Albert 77 Shenandoah 43

Denison-Schleswig 50 Clarinda 34

Harlan 69 Red Oak 60

Glenwood 46 Creston 45

Atlantic 68 Lewis Central 57

Corner Conference 

East Mills 74 Griswold 40

Sidney 75 Essex 21

Stanton 67 Fremont-Mills 54

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 67 Logan-Magnolia 46

Treynor 59 IKM-Manning 30

Underwood 57 Audubon 41

Tri-Center 64 Missouri Valley 49

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 40 Boyer Valley 32

Coon Rapids-Bayard 68 Ar-We-Va 44

West Harrison 68 Glidden-Ralston 31

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 79 Sioux City West 42

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson 

Sioux City East 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 29

LeMars 67 Sioux City North 38

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 61 Diagonal 38

Seymour at Moravia 

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail 

Murray at Moulton-Udell 

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Ankeny Christian Academy 82 Meskwaki Settlement 49

Area Missouri  

Stewartsville-Osborn 55 East Atchison 48

Northeast Nodaway 41 Rock Port 37

Mound City 77 Nodaway Valley 40

South Holt 70 North Nodaway 23

St. Joseph Christian 57 Worth County 56

Benton 73 Maryville 53

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 60 Falls City 38

Johnson County Central 45 Louisville 42

Lincoln Lutheran 54 Syracuse 35

Yutan 56 Conestoga 43

Auburn 42 Freeman 22

Lourdes Central Catholic 55 Archbishop Bergan 42

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City Sacred Heart 

Sterling at Pawnee City

