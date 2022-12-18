(KMAland) -- Check out the busy Saturday of boys basketball action in KMAland.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Ar-We-Va 49 Glidden-Ralston 30
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 68 Red Oak 59
Mason Boothby led Underwood with 17 points in the win. Jack Vanfossan added 15, Josh Ravlin put in 12 and Alex Ravlin scored 11.
Max DeVries had 20 points for Red Oak while Hunter Gilleland added 19.
Glenwood 64 Plattsmouth 48
Drew Iverson finished with 18 points and Gage Olsen posted 17 for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Atlantic 52 Nodaway Valley 46
Carter Pellett had 16 points and Colton Rasmussen put in 14 to lead Atlantic in the win.
Boston DeVault scored 16 points of his own for Nodaway Valley. Dawson Nelson pitched in 14 for the Wolverines.
AHSTW 84 St. Albert 52
Brayden Lund scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Kyle Sternberg picked up 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for AHSTW. Ryan Wedemeyer added 15 points for the Vikings.
Colin Lillie posted 17 points, and Jaxson Lehnen (11 points) and Nicholas Ballenger (10) also scored in double figures for St. Albert.
Freeman 61 Lewis Central 51
Nash Paulson had a big evening for Lewis Central with 23 points while One Thomas had 10 points for the Titans.
Kuemper Catholic 84 Greene County 54
Brock Badding hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Kuemper in the victory. Michael Kasperbauer added 14 points, and DJ Vonnahme had nine points with five boards.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Lenox 57
Aiden Flathers had a huge night for Exira/EHK with 21 points while Easton Nelson finished with 10 .
Keaton England scored 18 points for Lenox. Carter Reed and Gabe Funk pitched in 11 each, and Samson Adams had 10 for the Tigers.
Des Moines Roosevelt 62 Abraham Lincoln 57
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 70 Ankeny 52
Preston Dobbs scored 20 points and Fitzy Grant put in 19 to lead Sioux City East. Sam Jons posted 13 points of his own for the Black Raiders.
AREA MISSOURI
Drexel 61 Rock Port 54
No stats reported.
Platte Valley 53 Tipton 42
No stats reported.
Green City 75 Stanberry 47
Colby McQuinn had 18 points and Colby McQueen put in 15 for Stanberry in the loss.
AREA NEBRASKA
Crete 63 Palmyra 46
Zach Fitzpatrick scored 19 points for Palmyra in the victory.
Ashland-Greenwood def. Milford
No stats reported.
Louisville 56 Brownell-Talbot 32
Cash Biesterfeld and Gavin Pierce scored 11 points each for Louisville in the win.
Bishop LeBlond 51 Falls City Sacred Heart 25
No stats reported.