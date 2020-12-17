Payton Weehler, Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Woodbine, Audubon, Maryville and Auburn were among KMAland boys basketball winners on Thursday.

POI: Mount Ayr 52 Wayne 37 

Payton Weehler had 26 points and Erik Trujillo added 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Nodaway Valley 54 

Avery Phillippi scored 16 points and had six rebounds for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Toby Bower added 15 points and six rebounds. 

NC: Murray 54 Lenox 48 

Colton Siefkas had 17 points, Brycen Wookey had 13 and Jace Rodecker finished with 10 for Murray in the win.

RVC: Woodbine 62 CAM 50 

Cory Bantam poured in 24 points while Erik Gau had 11 and Dylan Hoefer pitched in 10 for Woodbine. 

NC: Parkview Christian 78 Heartland Christian 35  

Brennan had 16 points while Kunkle finished with 13 to lead Heartland Christian in the loss.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 52 Wayne 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Nodaway Valley 54

Rolling Valley Conference

Woodbine 62 CAM 50

Non-Conference/Other

Clarinda 43 Bedford 24

Logan-Magnolia 74 Fremont-Mills 38

Audubon 53 Boyer Valley 42

Murray 54 Lenox 48

East Union at Moravia 

ACGC 79 Glidden-Ralston 61

Ar-We-Va 49 Westwood 39

Parkview Christian 78 Heartland Christian 35 

Area Missouri

North Andrew 47 Platte Valley 26

East Harrison at North Nodaway 

Mid-Buchanan 48 Stanberry 23

Maryville 50 Bishop LeBlond 46

Area Nebraska

Wahoo 67 Nebraska City 32

Yutan 73 Conestoga 39

Syracuse 66 Elmwood-Murdock 51

Auburn 56 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 42

Tri County 51 Johnson-Brock 40

