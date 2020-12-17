(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Mount Ayr, Woodbine, Audubon, Maryville and Auburn were among KMAland boys basketball winners on Thursday.
POI: Mount Ayr 52 Wayne 37
Payton Weehler had 26 points and Erik Trujillo added 13 for Mount Ayr in the win.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Nodaway Valley 54
Avery Phillippi scored 16 points and had six rebounds for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Toby Bower added 15 points and six rebounds.
NC: Murray 54 Lenox 48
Colton Siefkas had 17 points, Brycen Wookey had 13 and Jace Rodecker finished with 10 for Murray in the win.
RVC: Woodbine 62 CAM 50
Cory Bantam poured in 24 points while Erik Gau had 11 and Dylan Hoefer pitched in 10 for Woodbine.
NC: Parkview Christian 78 Heartland Christian 35
Brennan had 16 points while Kunkle finished with 13 to lead Heartland Christian in the loss.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 52 Wayne 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 63 Nodaway Valley 54
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 62 CAM 50
Non-Conference/Other
Clarinda 43 Bedford 24
Logan-Magnolia 74 Fremont-Mills 38
Audubon 53 Boyer Valley 42
Murray 54 Lenox 48
East Union at Moravia
ACGC 79 Glidden-Ralston 61
Ar-We-Va 49 Westwood 39
Parkview Christian 78 Heartland Christian 35
Area Missouri
North Andrew 47 Platte Valley 26
East Harrison at North Nodaway
Mid-Buchanan 48 Stanberry 23
Maryville 50 Bishop LeBlond 46
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 67 Nebraska City 32
Yutan 73 Conestoga 39
Syracuse 66 Elmwood-Murdock 51
Auburn 56 Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 42
Tri County 51 Johnson-Brock 40