(KMAland) -- AHSTW kept on rolling, Atlantic handled Nodaway Valley, Kuemper picked up a victory and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball. 

NC: Kuemper Catholic 78 Greene County 57 

Dawson Gifford poured in 24 points and Dennis Vonnahme added 18 for Kuemper in the win. 

NC: AHSTW 83 St. Albert 42 

Brayden Lund had another big night with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Raydden Grobe put in 20 points and grabbed eight boards for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 16 points, and Cole Scheffler pitched in six rebounds, five steals and five assists.

Colin Lillie had 13 points for St. Albert in the loss.

NC: Atlantic 71 Nodaway Valley 54 

Dayton Templeton and Colton Rasmussen finished with 18 points each for Atlantic. 

Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 18 points of his own. Adam Ayase pitched in 12.

NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Omaha Burke 45 

Tyler Smith scored 19 points, and Nick Hinkel hit the game-winning buzzer beater for the Warriors.

MO: Grand View Christian 84 North Andrew 46 

Hayden Ecker had 15 points and Braxton Linville finished with 14 for North Andrew in the defeat. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic 78 Greene County 57

AHSTW 83 St. Albert 42

Atlantic 71 Nodaway Valley 54

Millard South 71 Sioux City North 31

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Omaha Burke 45

Kenwood Academy 69 Sioux City East 67

Area Missouri

Platte Valley 80 Wellington-Napoleon 32

Grand View Christian 84 North Andrew 46

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth 50 Fort Calhoun 41

Louisville at Brownell-Talbot 

Ashland-Greenwood 65 Milford 39

Elmwood-Murdock 42 Syracuse 34

Douglas County West 54 Auburn 52 — OT

Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Loomis 47

