(KMAland) -- AHSTW kept on rolling, Atlantic handled Nodaway Valley, Kuemper picked up a victory and more from the Saturday in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 78 Greene County 57
Dawson Gifford poured in 24 points and Dennis Vonnahme added 18 for Kuemper in the win.
NC: AHSTW 83 St. Albert 42
Brayden Lund had another big night with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Raydden Grobe put in 20 points and grabbed eight boards for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 16 points, and Cole Scheffler pitched in six rebounds, five steals and five assists.
Colin Lillie had 13 points for St. Albert in the loss.
NC: Atlantic 71 Nodaway Valley 54
Dayton Templeton and Colton Rasmussen finished with 18 points each for Atlantic.
Boston DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 18 points of his own. Adam Ayase pitched in 12.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Omaha Burke 45
Tyler Smith scored 19 points, and Nick Hinkel hit the game-winning buzzer beater for the Warriors.
MO: Grand View Christian 84 North Andrew 46
Hayden Ecker had 15 points and Braxton Linville finished with 14 for North Andrew in the defeat.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 78 Greene County 57
AHSTW 83 St. Albert 42
Atlantic 71 Nodaway Valley 54
Millard South 71 Sioux City North 31
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Omaha Burke 45
Kenwood Academy 69 Sioux City East 67
Area Missouri
Platte Valley 80 Wellington-Napoleon 32
Grand View Christian 84 North Andrew 46
Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 50 Fort Calhoun 41
Louisville at Brownell-Talbot
Ashland-Greenwood 65 Milford 39
Elmwood-Murdock 42 Syracuse 34
Douglas County West 54 Auburn 52 — OT
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Loomis 47