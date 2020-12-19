KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Harlan edged Glenwood in Hawkeye Ten action, AHSTW won a fun non-conference battle with St. Albert and Nodaway Valley held off Atlantic. 

H10: Harlan 53 Glenwood 42

Brad Curren and Connor Frame posted 15 for the Cyclones. Aidan Hall added 11, Will McLaughlin scored nine. 

Glenwood was led by 13 from Ryan Blum. Caden Johnson tallied 12 points and Brock Sell had nine. 

NC: AHSTW 63 St. Albert 60 

Cole Scheffler hit a 3 as time expired to lift AHSTW. Brayden Lund had 17 points and eight boards. Scheffler and Raydden Grobe contributed 14 points apiece. Kyle Sternberg posted 13 points and eight boards.

St. Albert was led in the defeat by 26 points from Sam Rallis. Cy Patterson had 11, Carter White 10. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Non-Conference

AHSTW 63 St. Albert 60 

Nodaway Valley 67 Atlantic 61

Kuemper Catholic vs. Ballard 

Alburnett 66 Ankeny Christian 52 

Area Missouri

Northland Christian 47 Platte Valley 43

Area Nebraska  

Louisville 67 Brownell-Talbot 62 

Milford 56 Ashland-Greenwood 53 

Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Bishop LeBlond 43 

