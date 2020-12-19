(KMAland) -- Harlan edged Glenwood in Hawkeye Ten action, AHSTW won a fun non-conference battle with St. Albert and Nodaway Valley held off Atlantic.
H10: Harlan 53 Glenwood 42
Brad Curren and Connor Frame posted 15 for the Cyclones. Aidan Hall added 11, Will McLaughlin scored nine.
Glenwood was led by 13 from Ryan Blum. Caden Johnson tallied 12 points and Brock Sell had nine.
NC: AHSTW 63 St. Albert 60
Cole Scheffler hit a 3 as time expired to lift AHSTW. Brayden Lund had 17 points and eight boards. Scheffler and Raydden Grobe contributed 14 points apiece. Kyle Sternberg posted 13 points and eight boards.
St. Albert was led in the defeat by 26 points from Sam Rallis. Cy Patterson had 11, Carter White 10.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 53 Harlan 42
Non-Conference
AHSTW 63 St. Albert 60
Nodaway Valley 67 Atlantic 61
Kuemper Catholic vs. Ballard
Alburnett 66 Ankeny Christian 52
Area Missouri
Northland Christian 47 Platte Valley 43
Area Nebraska
Louisville 67 Brownell-Talbot 62
Milford 56 Ashland-Greenwood 53
Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Bishop LeBlond 43