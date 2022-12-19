(KMAland) -- Bedford held off Stanton while Lenox, Mount Ayr and Mormon Trail rolled to victories in KMAland boys basketball action Monday night.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 LeMars 30
No Stats Reported
NON-CONFERENCE
Bedford 65 Stanton 55
Silas Walston dropped 19 points while Asher Weed scored 16 and Cal Peterman came off the bench for 13.
Evan Gettler paced Stanton with 13 points in the loss while Josh Martin scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and managed three steals. Kywin Tibben had 12 points, and Nolan Grebin scored 10 points and handed out six assists.
Tri-Center 70 MVAOCOU 24
No Stats Reported
Lenox 89 Diagonal 30
Gabe Funk (26 points) and Keaton England (21 points) both had big performances for the Tigers while Carter Reed and Samson Adams added 13 and 11, respectively.
Garrett Stephens led Diagonal with 14 points while Scotty Bohn and Caleb Hubbard posted seven each.
Mount Ayr 70 Worth County 41
Mount Ayr put three in double figures. Jaixen Frost had 14 points while Jaize Frost had 12 points and Riley Stark scored 10 points in the Raiders’ win. Ryce Reynolds and Jackson Ruggles posted eight points each.
Tyler New posted 21 points for Worth County in the loss while Levi Cassavaugh added seven.
Mormon Trail 64 Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Triton Gwinn scored 19 points and handed out seven rebounds while Fulton Flesher (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Gavin Dixson (11 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles. Ty Hysell and Degin Dixson had nine points apiece.
Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
West Monona at Boyer Valley (MISSING)
No Stats Reported
Sioux City North 61 Storm Lake 59
Zach Hesse led Sioux City North with 16 points while Noah Conley and Tajohn Swaggerty-Morgan had 15 and 14, respectively.
Baxter 84 Ankeny Christian 54
Cade Wierck exploded for 20 points and 10 rebounds while Eli Christensen added 11 points. Brody Hoefle scored seven points, grabbed three boards and handed out three assists.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 49 King City 39
No Stats Reported