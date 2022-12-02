(KMAland) -- Clarinda took down St. Albert, IKM-Manning edged past Riverside, Bedford kept rolling, Woodbine was impressive and more from KMAland boys hoops on Friday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 86 Shenandoah 31
Will Arkfeld had 21 points and Jacob Birch put in 19 to lead Harlan in the win. Franz Reisz tallied 11 for the Cyclones.
Gage Herron topped Shenandoah with eight points.
Clarinda 74 St. Albert 67
Tadyn Brown scored 22 points and Wyatt Schmitt added 21 to lift Clarinda to the win.
St. Albert’s Colin Lillie had 23 points while Nick Ballenger put in 16.
Lewis Central 60 Red Oak 29
Colby Souther led Lewis Central with 17 points in the win. Nick Stavas has the full recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glenwood 70 Atlantic 53
Risto Lappala scored 18 points, Caden Johnson added 16 and Logyn Eckheart finished with 13 for Glenwood in the win. Kayden Anderson also pitched in 11.
Atlantic’s Jackson McLaren and Carter Pellett had 13 points apiece while Colton Rasmussen scored 11.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 84 Essex 48
JT Mahaney scored 21 points to lead Fremont-Mills. Owen Thornton popped in 20 points, and Ike Lemonds and Payten VanHouten pitched in 17 apiece.
Tony Racine had 13 point sand Kaden Buick put in 11 for Essex.
East Mills 88 Hamburg 8
Braden West had a big night with 21 points to lead East Mills. Mason Crouse and Lincoln Palmer both had 14 points and Jewett Jentzsch finished with 11 for the Wolverines.
Stanton 62 Sidney 58
Nolan Grebin had 23 points while Josh Martin added 10 points, 12 boards and five steals to lift Stanton to the win. Evan Gettler and Kywin Tibben both had nine points.
Find the complete recap from Ethan hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 66 Underwood 55
Brayden Lund had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg finished with 18 points and five boards of his own to lead AHSTW.
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IKM-Manning 43 Riverside 34
Cooper Irlmeier led IKM-Manning in the low-scoring win with 11 points and four steals.
Ayden Salais had a game-high 18 points for Riverside.
Treynor 71 Missouri Valley 35
Ethan Dickerson had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jace Tams added 18 points and four boards for Treynor. Ethan Konz dropped in 13 points for the Cardinals.
Brody Lager led the Big Reds with 15 points and four rebounds.
Tri-Center 72 Audubon 42
Michael Turner had 25 points, and Zach Murley hit five 3-pointers to score 19 for Tri-Center in the win.
Edward Miller topped Audubon with 13 points. Carson Bauer tallied 11.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 72 Lenox 48
Asher Weed poured in 26 points to send Bedford to the Pride of Iowa win. Silas Walston, Quentin King and Micah Nally pitched in nine apiece for the Bulldogs.
Keaton England had 14 points, Gabe Funk added 12 and Carter Reed put in 11 to lead Lenox.
Mount Ayr 58 Southwest Valley 37
Jaixen Frost had 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lift Mount Ayr to a dominant win. Braydon Pierson added 12 points for the Raiders.
Roman Keefe had a strong night for Southwest Valley with 17 points. Cael Hogan put in 10 of his own.
Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Wayne 46
Travis White led Martensdale-St. Marys with 10 points while Jack Osborn and William Denny both put in nine.
Rayce Snyder had 28 points for Wayne in the tight loss.
Central Decatur 74 East Union 31
Kyle Linhart dropped in 21 points while Kevin Linhart added 13 and Gunnar Smith put in 11 for Central Decatur in the win.
Austin Lack led East Union with 11 points.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 54 Ar-We-Va 46
No stats reported.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 57 Glidden-Ralston 50
Easton Nelson put in 18 points while Jackson Radcliff added 16 and Trey Petersen finished with 10 for Exira/EHK in the win.
Glidden-Ralston’s Ethan Olberding and John Whitver had 12 points each. Colby Wallace posted 10 of his won in the defeat.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 62 Paton-Churdan 28
Cal Heydon had a monster night for the Crusaders with 22 points, 16 rebounds and six assists, and Cade Behrens added 14 points. Lance Clayburg tallied 12 points for CR-B.
West Harrison 75 Boyer Valley 38
Mason King dropped in 21 points, and Koleson Evans (15 points) and Mason McIntosh (15 points) joined him in double figures for West Harrison.
Drew Volkmann had nine points for Boyer Valley.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 71 Sioux City North 42
No stats reported.
Sioux City West 57 Thomas Jefferson 23
Lamarion Mothershead led Sioux City West with 20 points while Jay Grause added 16 and Keavian Hayes put in 10.
Sioux City East 70 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58
Fitzy Grant had 17 points, Brody Comstock put in 15 and Cole Ritchie had 11 to lead Sioux City East in the win.
Matt Noll led Bishop Heelan Catholic with 14 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36 LeMars 26
Tyler Smith posted 12 points and Dylon Schapp added 10 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 60 Moulton-Udell 36
Caleb Hubbard was the leader for Diagonal with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals while Scotty Bohn pitched in 11 points and eight boards and Garrett Stephens finished with 10 points.
Nolyn Simkoff had 12 points and Cameron Starts added 10 for Moulton-Udell in the defeat.
Moravia 75 Lamoni 38
Gage Hanes had 23 points, Shane Helmick added 15 and Cole Hamilton scored 11 for Moravia in the Moravia win. Matthew Seals also hit double figures with 10 points.
Kalvin Brown scored 16 points for Lamoni in the defeat.
Murray 57 Twin Cedars 22
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 72 Melcher-Dallas 28
Cade Wierck had 15 points, and Eli Christensen and Brody Hoefle pitched in 10 points apiece for Ankeny Christian in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Heartland Christian 43 Griswold 24
Matthew Stile finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, and Colt Brennan pitched in 14 points and five assists for Heartland Christian.
Bode Wyman had 13 points to lead Griswold.
Woodbine 70 Cherokee 55
Carter Gruver had a big night for Woodbine with 24 points while Brody Pryor added 10 for Woodbine in the win.
MOUND CITY TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: East Atchison 40 Rock Port 39
Jarrett Spinnato led East Atchison with 20 points while Braden Graves added 12 in the win.
Micah Making and Aidan Burke had 10 points each for Rock Port.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Championship: Nodaway Valley 53 Osborn-Stewartsville 46
No stats reported.
5th Place: Northeast Nodaway 49 North Nodaway 40
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Beatrice 57 Nebraska City 27
No stats reported.
Malcolm 52 Auburn 50
No stats reported.
Syracuse 57 Falls City 33
Will Janssen had 22 points for Syracuse in the victory. Max Parde added 12 for the Rockets.
Keifer Adams had eight points for Falls City. Jaxyn Strauss put in seven, and Callan Zimmerman had six.
Mead 51 Johnson County Central 34
Emmett Couch had 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Mead.
Palmyra Southern
No score reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 64 Sterling 33
Joe Simon led Falls City Sacred Heart with 16 points, and Ethan Keithley added 10 points in the victory.
Trenton Peery scored 10 points for Sterling.
LOURDES CENTRAL CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT
3rd Place: Yutan 49 Lourdes Central Catholic 28
No stats reported.
Championship: Lincoln Christian 45 Elmwood-Murdock 41
No stats reported.