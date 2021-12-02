(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, East Mills, Sidney, Treynor and Glidden-Ralston picked up tight victories among plenty more in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.
H-10: Harlan 70 Shenandoah 38
Connor Frame had 17 points and Jacob Birch finished with 12 for Harlan in the dominant win.
Shenandoah’s Zach Foster had 12 points.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 51 Storm Lake 47
Carson Seuntjens poured in 24 points and Luke Wiebers put in 10 for Denison-Schleswig in the victory.
NC: East Mills 56 Riverside 51
Mason Crouse had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Peyton Embree added 11 and seven for East Mills in the win. Braden West pitched in nine points and eight boards.
NC: Sidney 52 Johnson-Brock 49
Cole Jorgenson put in 19 points and Garett Phillips added 13 for Sidney in the victory.
Caleb Fossenbarger led Johnson-Brock with 14 points. Kade Davis chipped in 13 for the Eagles.
NC: Treynor 50 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46
Jace Tams led Treynor with 17 points while Thomas Schwartz finished with 13 for Treynor in the win.
RVC: CAM 52 Woodbine 31
Sam Foreman scored 15 points to lead CAM’s balanced scoring attack.
Woodbine’s Easton Reisz had 11 points in the loss.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 39 West Central Valley 37
Cale Klocke led Glidden-Ralston with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals while Ethan Olberding and John Whitver had eight points each in the win.
SAVANNAH: Platte County 59 Maryville 36 (Semifinal)
Caden Stoecklein had 14 points and Derek Quinlin added 10 for the Spoofhounds.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 70 Shenandoah 38
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 52 Woodbine 31
Non-Conference
Denison-Schleswig 51 Storm Lake 47
East Mills 56 Riverside 51
Logan-Magnolia 49 Fremont-Mills 32
Sidney 52 Johnson-Brock 49
Treynor 50 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46
Southeast Warren 55 Melcher-Dallas 44
Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger
West Harrison 60 West Monona 30
Glidden-Ralston 39 West Central Valley 37
Area Missouri
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Consolation Final: DeKalb 62 Union Star 51
3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn 60 Nodaway Valley 46
Albany Tournament
Albany 53 Princeton 44 — 2 OT
Platte Valley 69 South Harrison 26
Savannah Tournament
Semifinal: Platte County 59 Maryville 36
Area Nebraska
Malcolm 58 Plattsmouth 36
Freeman 40 Palmyra 36
Louisville 52 Conestoga 49
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Yutan 53 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Lincoln Christian 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 51