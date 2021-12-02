KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig, East Mills, Sidney, Treynor and Glidden-Ralston picked up tight victories among plenty more in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.

H-10: Harlan 70 Shenandoah 38 

Connor Frame had 17 points and Jacob Birch finished with 12 for Harlan in the dominant win. 

Shenandoah’s Zach Foster had 12 points.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 51 Storm Lake 47 

Carson Seuntjens poured in 24 points and Luke Wiebers put in 10 for Denison-Schleswig in the victory. 

NC: East Mills 56 Riverside 51 

Mason Crouse had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Peyton Embree added 11 and seven for East Mills in the win. Braden West pitched in nine points and eight boards.

NC: Sidney 52 Johnson-Brock 49 

Cole Jorgenson put in 19 points and Garett Phillips added 13 for Sidney in the victory.

Caleb Fossenbarger led Johnson-Brock with 14 points. Kade Davis chipped in 13 for the Eagles.

NC: Treynor 50 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46 

Jace Tams led Treynor with 17 points while Thomas Schwartz finished with 13 for Treynor in the win.

RVC: CAM 52 Woodbine 31 

Sam Foreman scored 15 points to lead CAM’s balanced scoring attack.

Woodbine’s Easton Reisz had 11 points in the loss.

NC: Glidden-Ralston 39 West Central Valley 37 

Cale Klocke led Glidden-Ralston with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals while Ethan Olberding and John Whitver had eight points each in the win.

SAVANNAH: Platte County 59 Maryville 36 (Semifinal) 

Caden Stoecklein had 14 points and Derek Quinlin added 10 for the Spoofhounds.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan 70 Shenandoah 38

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 52 Woodbine 31

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 51 Storm Lake 47

East Mills 56 Riverside 51

Logan-Magnolia 49 Fremont-Mills 32

Sidney 52 Johnson-Brock 49

Treynor 50 Bishop Heelan Catholic 46

Southeast Warren 55 Melcher-Dallas 44

Martensdale-St. Marys at Woodward-Granger 

West Harrison 60 West Monona 30

Glidden-Ralston 39 West Central Valley 37

Area Missouri

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Consolation Final: DeKalb 62 Union Star 51

3rd Place: Stewartsville-Osborn 60 Nodaway Valley 46

Albany Tournament 

Albany 53 Princeton 44 — 2 OT

Platte Valley 69 South Harrison 26

Savannah Tournament 

Semifinal: Platte County 59 Maryville 36

Area Nebraska 

Malcolm 58 Plattsmouth 36

Freeman 40 Palmyra 36

Louisville 52 Conestoga 49

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament 

Yutan 53 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Lincoln Christian 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 51

