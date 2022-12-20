(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig & Kuemper kept winning in the H10, IKM-Manning won another tight one, Nodaway Valley upset Mt Ayr, Woodbine escaped, Maryville & North Andrew won at 12 Courts of Christmas & more from KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 67 Shenandoah 32
Colton Rasmussen had 28 points for Atlantic in the victory.
Seth Zwickel had 11 points for Shenandoah. Jade Spangler pitched in nine for the Mustangs.
Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
Teagon Kasperbauer led four players in double figures with 24 points for Harlan in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Denison-Schleswig 69 Red Oak 57
Carson Seuntjens had another big night for Denison-Schleswig with 29 points while Gavin Hipnar pitched in 16.
Max DeVries had 22 points for Red Oak in the loss.
Glenwood 56 Lewis Central 54 (OT)
Caden Johnson’s 3-pointer at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime, where Glenwood picked up the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Kuemper Catholic 89 St. Albert 52
Dawson Gifford had 20 points while Michael Kasperbauer added 12 and DJ Vonnahme pitched in 11 for Kuemper Catholic.
Jaxson Lehnen topped St. Albert with 18 points, and Luke Wettengel added 13 points with six boards.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 57 Logan-Magnolia 49
Carson Bauer scored 28 points for Audubon in the win, making 11 of 13 from the free throw line in the process. Edward Miller added 10 for the Wheelers.
Wes Vana had 12 points for Logan-Magnolia.
IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 62
Caden Keller led the way for IKM-Manning with 14 points while Ross Kusel added 13 and Cooper Irlmeier added 11.
Missouri Vallely’s Brody Lager scored 25 points on the night. Eli Fouts pitched in 15 for the Big Reds.
Treynor 73 Riverside 47
Jace Tams poured in 23 points for Treynor in the win. Ethan Konz added 14, Ethan Dickerson tallied 12 and Corbin Thien put in 10 for the Cardinals.
Aiden Bell had a strong night for Riverside with 21 points on seven made 3-pointers.
Underwood 76 Tri-Center 52
Alex Ravlin and Mason Boothby had 15 points each for Underwood in the win. Jack Vanfossan added 12, and Luke Seidler and Josh Ravlin posted 11 apiece.
Michael Turner had 17 points and Isaac Wohlhuter had 12 for Tri-Center.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 71 Mount Ayr 60
Dawson Nelson had a strong night for Nodaway Valley with 23 points while Boston DeVault had 19 and Avery Phillippi added 12.
Braydon Pierson had 20 points to lead Mount Ayr. Jaixen Frost added 15 and Ryce Reynolds pitched in 11.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 52 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Seth Hensley had a strong evening with 26 points while Sam Foreman had nine for the Cougars.
Cal Heydon had 19 points and Lucas Clayburg tallied 17 for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
West Harrison 74 Ar-We-Va 32
Mason King scored 22 points to lead West Harrison in the win. Koleson Evans added 16 and Nolan Birdsall put in 13 for the Hawkeyes. In addition, Sage Evans reached 1,000 career rebounds on the night.
Wyatt Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with eight points.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 72 Boyer Valley 55
Cash Emgarten had 20 points, Aiden Flathers added 18 and Easton Nelson ended up with 16 for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in the win.
Drew Volkmann had 20 points and Cael Beam added 15 for Boyer Valley in the defat. Evan TenEyck also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 12.
Woodbine 53 Glidden-Ralston 50
Carter Gruver dropped in 22 points while Carson Kelley added 15 and Gavin Kelly finished with nine for Woodbine.
Colby Wallace had 15 points and Emmett Saydr pitched in 14 for Glidden-Ralston.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 62 Thomas Jefferson 55
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 60 Twin Cedars 48
Kalvin Brown guided Lamoni to the win with 16 points and 10 steals, and Christian Biwott added 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
Holden Roberts led Twin Cedars with 20 points while Kail Arkema added 13.
Melcher-Dallas 46 Seymour 44
No stats reported.
Mormon Trail 54 Murray 41
Gavin Dixson had 29 points and 12 rebounds while Triton Gwinn picked up 11 points and 13 rebounds for Mormon Trail. Fulton Flesher had 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Saints.
NON-CONFERENCE
Heartland Christian 51 Griswold 44
Matthew Stile scored 21 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead Heartland Christian in the win. Colton Brennan added 16 points and six rebounds.
Kamron Brownlee led Griswold with 14 points while Aiden Kennedy and Peyton Cook both had 12 for the Tigers.
East Mills 54 Bedford 46
Mason Crouse had 26 points for East Mills in the win. Find the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Central Decatur 55 Chariton 47
Jack Scrivner had 16 points and Kyle Linhart added 10 for Central Decatur in the victory.
Abraham Lincoln 62 Raymore-Peculiar 52
No stats reported.
Western Christian 73 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
Dylon Schaap had 20 points and six rebounds for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Tyler Smith pitched in 16 points, and Scott Dickson added 10.
Sioux City East 72 Spirit Lake 45
Fitzy Grant had a big night for Sioux City East with 23 points while Preston Dobbs added 15 and Sam Jons tallied 10.
Moulton-Udell at Novinger
No score reported.
New London 73 Moravia 59
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Nodaway Valley 56 East Atchison 44
Nodaway Valley had four players in double figures, led by Bracxten Rohlmeier’s 16 points. Michael Cook added 13, Kayden Conn put in 12 and Blake Bohannon finished with 11 for the Thunder.
Jarrett Spinnato scored 18 points, and Collin Hedlund added 10 for East Atchison. Cameron Oswald also put in nine points.
Rock Port 62 Union Star 37
No stats reported.
Platte Valley 54 Mound City 36
No stats reported.
South Holt 75 DeKalb 43
Cole Medsker scored 22 points with five steals while Kendall Noland added 13 points and eight rebounds to lead South Holt.
Stewartsville-Osborn 54 North Nodaway 25
No stats reported.
Maryville 62 Grain Valley 60 (OT)
Derek Quinlin had 20 big points for Maryville while Caden Stoecklein put in 17, including a game-tying 3 at the end of regulation. Keaton Stone added 11 points and nine boards.
North Andrew 52 Lexington 43
Hayden Ecker had 17 points and Gunner Lawrence finished with 12 for North Andrew at the 12 Courts of Christmas event.
Stanberry 57 North Harrison 43
Colby McQuinn led Stanberry with 21 points while Colby McQueen added 12 in the win.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 58 Falls City 37
Tyson Mans led the way for Elmwood-Murdock with 14 points while Nate Rust added 10.
Jaxyn Strauss scored 17 points for Falls City in the loss. Cayden Dunkahs added nine for the Tigers.
Pawnee City 57 Weeping Water 40
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 52 Wahoo 49
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 59 Sterling 23
No stats reported.
Malcolm 61 Louisville 45
No stats reported.
Tri County 52 Falls City Sacred Heart 46
No stats reported.