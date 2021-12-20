Jaixen Frost & Braydon Pierson

(KMAland) -- Heelan edged Kuemper, Underwood kept rolling, Frost and Pierson combined for 55 in a Mount Ayr win, Diagonal beat Lenox and more from the Monday in KMAland boys basketball.

NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 62 

Sam Skinner had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds, and Matt Noll finished with 17 and seven for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Sean Schaefer pitched in 10 points.

Dawson Gifford led Kuemper Catholic with 19 points and five rebounds, and Carson Kanne added 11 points and four boards.

NC: Stanton 62 Bedford 36 

Evan Gettler had 15 points, Quentin Thornburg added 13 and Carter Johnson and Nolan Grebin pitched in 10 each for Stanton in the win. Johnson also had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Grebin pitched in five steals of his own.

WIC: Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 43 

Underwood pulled away with a big 19-8 second quarter run.

Missouri Valley’s Hayden Kocour had 13 points and six rebounds in the defeat.

NC: Mount Ayr 83 Worth County 52 

Jaixen Frost scored 28 points and Braydon Pierson finished with 27 for Mount Ayr in the win.

Aydan Gladstone led Worth County with 22 points, and Grant Cameron had 14.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia 63 IKM-Manning 36

Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 43

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 73 Thomas Jefferson 55

Non-Conference 

Red Oak 60 Fremont-Mills 49

Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 62

Stanton 62 Bedford 36

Diagonal 75 Lenox 64

Mount Ayr 83 Worth County 52

Southeast Warren 75 Moulton-Udell 13

Central Decatur at Chariton 

Baxter 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 53

Area Missouri 

Nodaway Valley 70 North Platte 58

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun 52 Conestoga 50

Southern 82 Weeping Water 38

