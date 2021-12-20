(KMAland) -- Heelan edged Kuemper, Underwood kept rolling, Frost and Pierson combined for 55 in a Mount Ayr win, Diagonal beat Lenox and more from the Monday in KMAland boys basketball.
NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 62
Sam Skinner had a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds, and Matt Noll finished with 17 and seven for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Sean Schaefer pitched in 10 points.
Dawson Gifford led Kuemper Catholic with 19 points and five rebounds, and Carson Kanne added 11 points and four boards.
NC: Stanton 62 Bedford 36
Evan Gettler had 15 points, Quentin Thornburg added 13 and Carter Johnson and Nolan Grebin pitched in 10 each for Stanton in the win. Johnson also had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Grebin pitched in five steals of his own.
WIC: Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 43
Underwood pulled away with a big 19-8 second quarter run.
Missouri Valley’s Hayden Kocour had 13 points and six rebounds in the defeat.
NC: Mount Ayr 83 Worth County 52
Jaixen Frost scored 28 points and Braydon Pierson finished with 27 for Mount Ayr in the win.
Aydan Gladstone led Worth County with 22 points, and Grant Cameron had 14.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 63 IKM-Manning 36
Underwood 62 Missouri Valley 43
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 73 Thomas Jefferson 55
Non-Conference
Red Oak 60 Fremont-Mills 49
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Kuemper Catholic 62
Stanton 62 Bedford 36
Diagonal 75 Lenox 64
Mount Ayr 83 Worth County 52
Southeast Warren 75 Moulton-Udell 13
Central Decatur at Chariton
Baxter 60 Ankeny Christian Academy 53
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley 70 North Platte 58
Area Nebraska
Fort Calhoun 52 Conestoga 50
Southern 82 Weeping Water 38