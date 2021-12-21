(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig won at Red Oak, Kuemper edged St. Albert, Bedford skipped past East Mills, Treynor won tight against Riverside, Mormon Trail nabbed a big win and more from Tuesday in KMAland boys basketball.
H-10: Atlantic 71 Shenandoah 52
Pellett had 29 points and Dayton Templeton finished with 21 for Atlantic in the win.
Blake Herold led Shenandoah with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Zach Foster had 17 points and Nolan Mount finished with 11.
H-10: Harlan 65 Clarinda 44
Bradley Curren led the way for Harlan with 15 points. Jacob Birch added 12, Aidan Hall pitched in 11 and Connor Frame had 10.
Drew Brown had a game-high 21 points for Clarinda.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 68 Red Oak 60
Carson Seuntjens led Denison-Schleswig with 22 points while Aiden Schuttinga put in 14 in the win.
Max DeVries led Red Oak with 19 points, and Hunter Gilleland finished with 13 points.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 62 St. Albert 56
Dawson Gifford and Isaac Evans scored 17 points each, and Dennis Vonnahme added 12 for Kuemper Catholic in the tight win.
DJ Weilage paced St. Albert with 17 points while Carter White had 11 and Morton pitched in 10.
NC: Bedford 41 East Mills 38
Bedford had three score in double figures in the win. Owen Lucas finished with 12 points while Asher Weed and Tristen Cummings posted 10 each.
Mason Crouse led the way for East Mills with 16 points.
WIC: Treynor 59 Riverside 51
Thomas Schwartz and Ethan Dickerson had 18 points each while Jace Tams pitched in 15 for Treynor in the win.
Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen topped Riverside with 16 points each. Ayden Salais added 15.
POI: Central Decatur 75 Lenox 60
Trey Hullinger had a big night at the free throw winemaking 11 of 14 while finishing with 24 points and four rebounds. Matthew Boothe added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Gunnar Smith pitched in 10 points for the Cardinals.
RVC: Boyer Valley 56 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 48
Carsan Wood led Boyer Valley with 17 points, six steals and four rebounds, and Trevor Malone posted 11 points. Jaidan TenEyck pitched in 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Boyer Valley.
RVC: Woodbine 56 Glidden-Ralston 34
Dylan Hoefer and Carter Gruver scored in double figures with 21 and 13 points, respectively.
Cale Klocke had 10 points and six rebounds for Glidden-Ralston.
NC: LeMars 56 Harrisburg 51 — OT
Caleb Dreckman had 29 points and Cal Eckstaine pitched in 10 for LeMars.
BGC: Lamoni 47 Twin Cedars 31
Kalvin Brown led the way for Lamoni with 18 points.
BGC: Mormon Trail 65 Murray 57
Brycen Wookey had 15 points for Murray in the defeat. Christian Nevarez added 13 points and Gauge Mongar pitched in 10.
MO: North Andrew 65 Lathrop 56
Hayden Ecker had 21 points for North Andrew in the victory. Owen Graham added 18 for the Cardinals.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 65 Wahoo 43
Cale Jacobsen had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks to lead Ashland-Greenwood.
NE: Weeping Water 58 Pawnee City 32
Ethan Essary had 23 points and five steals while Carter Mogensen pitched in 13 points and eight rebounds for Weeping Water.
