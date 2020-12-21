(KMAland) --Stanton, Lenox, Mound City and North Andrew were all victors Monday night in KMAland's boys hoops action.
NC: Stanton 52 Bedford 42
Carter Johnson had 19 points and eight boards. Jack Roberts added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings in the victory.
NC: Lenox 68 Diagonal 20
Cullen Wood and Keaton England each splashed 12 points for Lenox in the dominant win.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/21)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 78 Thomas Jefferson 62
Non-Conference
Stanton 52 Bedford 42
Lenox 68 Diagonal 20
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Western Christian 43
Area Missouri
Stanberry def. Mound City
King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 58
North Andrew 68 North Platte 43
Area Nebraska
Weeping Water at Pawnee City