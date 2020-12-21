KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) --Stanton, Lenox, Mound City and North Andrew were all victors Monday night in KMAland's boys hoops action. 

NC: Stanton 52 Bedford 42 

Carter Johnson had 19 points and eight boards. Jack Roberts added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings in the victory.

NC: Lenox 68 Diagonal 20

Cullen Wood and Keaton England each splashed 12 points for Lenox in the dominant win. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/21)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North 78 Thomas Jefferson 62 

Non-Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47 Western Christian 43 

Area Missouri 

Stanberry def. Mound City 

King City 57 Nodaway-Holt 58 

North Andrew 68 North Platte 43 

Area Nebraska 

Weeping Water at Pawnee City 

