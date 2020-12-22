(KMAland) -- Harlan and St. Albert won tight in the H-10, AHSTW nabbed another win and more on the Tuesday night in KMAland boys basketball action.
H-10: Harlan 52 Clarinda 49 — OT
Harlan used a 10-0 run to comeback from a late five-point deficit. Aidan Hall had 13 points and Will McLaughlin and Connor Frame scored 12 apiece for the cyclones.
Drew Brown led Clarinda with 22 points. Michael Shull put in 15 of his own for the Cardinals.
H-10: Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 46
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: St. Albert 74 Kuemper Catholic 70
Carter White had 31 points, Sam Rallis added 19 and Jeff Miller put in 11 for St. Albert in the victory.
John Mayhall led the way for Kuemper Catholic with 21 points. Mitchell Badding added 16 and Isaac Evans scored 11.
WIC: AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 57
Brayden Lund led AHSTW with 24 points and eight rebounds while Raydden Grobe had 20 and Kyle Sternberg finished with 18 points and seven boards.
Tre Melby topped Logan-Magnolia with 25 points and 16 rebounds while Baker Lally had 15 points and Brody West put in 13.
WIC: Riverside 62 Missouri Valley 25
Brogan Allensworth led Riverside with 14 points and eight rebounds while Grady Jeppesen pitched in 13 points for the Bulldogs in the win.
WIC: Treynor 67 Underwood 48
Tim Zimmerman had 27 points while Blake Sadr added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Treynor. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
MO: West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 58
Hunter Dawson scored 23 points, Tyler Blay added 21 and Bracxten Rohlmeier had 17 for West Nodaway in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 52 Clarinda 49 — OT
Glenwood 49 Lewis Central 46
St. Albert 74 Kuemper Catholic 70
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 69 Logan-Magnolia 57
Riverside 62 Missouri Valley 25
Treynor 67 Underwood 48
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 75 Paton-Churdan 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 39 West Harrison 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62 Ar-We-Va 56 — OT
Non-Conference
East Mills 36 Bedford 28
Harrisburg (SD) 61 LeMars 55
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Platte Valley 50 Rock Port 37
West Nodaway 78 St. Joseph Christian 58
Mound City 85 Maryville 61
North Harrison 53 Nodaway-Holt 51
Northeast Nodaway 72 DeKalb 18
South Holt 58 Union Star 36
Wahoo 69 Ashland-Greenwood 53
Falls City 46 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Freeman 47 Johnson County Central 36
Louisville 67 Malcolm 36
Tri County 65 Falls City Sacred Heart 60 — OT