(KMAland) – Rock Port, Worth County, Auburn, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were victors in Wednesday’s KMAland boys basketball action.

AREA MISSOURI

Rock Port 54 Hale 40

No Stats Reported

Green City 67 Worth County 30

No Stats Reported

BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

North Andrew 58 Nodaway Valley 39

Hayden Ecker splashed 21 points for North Andrew while Gunner Lawrence posted 16.

Kayden Conn paced Nodaway Valley with 16 points.

Other Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Scores

Lawson 63 Brookfield 39

Plattsburg 64 Savannah 34

St. Michael the Archangel 39 Bishop LeBlond 36

GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT

Auburn 67 Winnebago 46

No Stats Reported

Other Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Scores

Wayne 82 Plainview 36

Pierce 58 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37

Hartington Cedar Catholic 74 Pender 21

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK TOURNAMENT

Elmwood-Murdock 57 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 41

Nate Rust had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals while Henry Coleman (16 points, 5 rebounds), Tyson Mans (13 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds) and Reid Fletcher (9 points, 6 rebounds) also had strong games.

Other Elmwood-Murdock Tournament Scores

Omaha Concordia 72 Omaha Brownell Talbot 20

