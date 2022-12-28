(KMAland) – Rock Port, Worth County, Auburn, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were victors in Wednesday’s KMAland boys basketball action.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 54 Hale 40
No Stats Reported
Green City 67 Worth County 30
No Stats Reported
BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
North Andrew 58 Nodaway Valley 39
Hayden Ecker splashed 21 points for North Andrew while Gunner Lawrence posted 16.
Kayden Conn paced Nodaway Valley with 16 points.
Other Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Scores
Lawson 63 Brookfield 39
Plattsburg 64 Savannah 34
St. Michael the Archangel 39 Bishop LeBlond 36
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT
Auburn 67 Winnebago 46
No Stats Reported
Other Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Scores
Wayne 82 Plainview 36
Pierce 58 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37
Hartington Cedar Catholic 74 Pender 21
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 57 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 41
Nate Rust had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals while Henry Coleman (16 points, 5 rebounds), Tyson Mans (13 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds) and Reid Fletcher (9 points, 6 rebounds) also had strong games.
Other Elmwood-Murdock Tournament Scores
Omaha Concordia 72 Omaha Brownell Talbot 20