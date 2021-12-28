(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart held off Lourdes in a battle of top-ranked teams, Rock Port won for the second consecutive night and Auburn was victorious in Wayne to highlight Tuesday's KMAland boys basketball action.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/28)
Area Missouri
Rock Port 52 Princeton 37
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Semifinal: Bishop LeBlond 59 North Andrew 22
Semifinal: Smithville 72 Plattsburg 42
Consolation: East Buchanan 57 Nodaway Valley 42
Consolation: Brookfield 54 Kansas City East 51
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Auburn 58 Laurel-Concord Coleridge 43
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Archbishop Bergan 51 Plattsmouth 33
Roncalli Catholic 72 Ashland-Greenwood 70 -- 2 OT
David City Tournament
Palmyra 72 Douglas County West 62
Freeman Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 43 Lourdes Central Catholic 26
Freeman 55 Syracuse 41
Nebraska City Tournament
Ogallala 46 Louisville 41
Nebraska City 62 Ralston 42
Brownell Talbot Tournament
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 57 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Thayer Central Tournament
Johnson County Central 50 Thayer Central 37
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Johnson-Brock 57 Raymond Central 37
Parkview Christian 83 Conestoga 55
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Weeping Water 47 Sterling 45
Humboldt-TRS 47 Falls City 42