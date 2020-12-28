Sterling Jets Logo
(KMAland) -- West Nodaway, North Andrew, Louisville, Conestoga, Falls City, Sterling and Auburn were all winners in Monday night boys basketball action.

Check out the complete rundown from the day in holiday tournaments involving KMAland schools below.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Area Missouri 

West Nodaway 84 North Harrison 62

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament 

North Andrew 62 Brookfield 41

St. Michael 86 East Buchanan 45

Smithville 61 KC East 58

Bishop LeBlond 54 Plattsburg 52

Louisville Tournament 

BRLD 62  Nebraska City 51

Louisville 68 Ralston 67 — OT

Fort Calhoun Tournament  

Fort Calhoun 60 Elmwood-Murdock 34

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division 

Conestoga 73 Johnson-Brock 48

Falls City 47 Lewiston 29

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

Sterling 46 Dorchester 29

Raymond Central 65 Weeping Water 44

Wayne Tournament

Auburn 49 Winnebago 36

Pierce 55 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47 — OT

Hartington Cedar Catholic 69 Pender 43

Wayne 68 Homer 36

