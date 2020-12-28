(KMAland) -- West Nodaway, North Andrew, Louisville, Conestoga, Falls City, Sterling and Auburn were all winners in Monday night boys basketball action.
Check out the complete rundown from the day in holiday tournaments involving KMAland schools below.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Area Missouri
West Nodaway 84 North Harrison 62
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
North Andrew 62 Brookfield 41
St. Michael 86 East Buchanan 45
Smithville 61 KC East 58
Bishop LeBlond 54 Plattsburg 52
Louisville Tournament
BRLD 62 Nebraska City 51
Louisville 68 Ralston 67 — OT
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Fort Calhoun 60 Elmwood-Murdock 34
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Conestoga 73 Johnson-Brock 48
Falls City 47 Lewiston 29
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Sterling 46 Dorchester 29
Raymond Central 65 Weeping Water 44
Wayne Tournament
Auburn 49 Winnebago 36
Pierce 55 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 47 — OT
Hartington Cedar Catholic 69 Pender 43
Wayne 68 Homer 36