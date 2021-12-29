KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Mound City held on for a tight win, Palmyra and Weeping Water won tournament titles and Falls City Sacred Heart, Auburn and Nebraska City suffered one-possession losses on Wednesday. 

View the full rundown below. 

Nebraska City Tournament: Ogallala 51 Nebraska City 48 

Braden Thompson posted 18 points for the Pioneers in the loss while Chase Brown and Nyuon Thuokok contributed 10 each.  

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/29) 

Area Missouri 

Mound City 54 Warrenton 52

Bishop LeBlond Tournament

Championship: Smithville 61 Bishop LeBlond 46

Consolation: Plattsburg 72 North Andrew 28 

Consolation: East Buchanan 49 Brookfield 38 

Consolation: Nodaway Valley 60 Kansas City East 58 

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Semifinal: Hartington Cedar Catholic 71 Auburn 69 -- 6 OT

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Championship: Roncalli Catholic 69 Archbishop Bergan 29 

Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 79 Plattsmouth 32 

David City Tournament 

Championship: Palmyra 76 Aquinas Catholic 59 

Freeman Tournament 

Championship: Freeman 35 Falls City Sacred Heart 34 

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 38 Syracuse 33

Nebraska City Tournament 

Championship: Ogallala 51 Nebraska City 48

Consolation: Ralston 28 Louisville 26  

Brownell Talbot Tournament 

Consolation: Elmwood-Murdock 63 Brownell-Talbot 28 

Thayer Central Tournament 

Championship: Southern 53 Johnson County Central 43 

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

Championship: Johnson-Brock 42 Parkview Christian 40

Consolation: Raymond Central 49 Conestoga 43

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division

Championship: Weeping Water 51 Humboldt-TRS 43

Consolation: Falls City 57 Sterling 47 

