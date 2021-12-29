(KMAland) -- Mound City held on for a tight win, Palmyra and Weeping Water won tournament titles and Falls City Sacred Heart, Auburn and Nebraska City suffered one-possession losses on Wednesday.
View the full rundown below.
Nebraska City Tournament: Ogallala 51 Nebraska City 48
Braden Thompson posted 18 points for the Pioneers in the loss while Chase Brown and Nyuon Thuokok contributed 10 each.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (12/29)
Area Missouri
Mound City 54 Warrenton 52
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Championship: Smithville 61 Bishop LeBlond 46
Consolation: Plattsburg 72 North Andrew 28
Consolation: East Buchanan 49 Brookfield 38
Consolation: Nodaway Valley 60 Kansas City East 58
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Semifinal: Hartington Cedar Catholic 71 Auburn 69 -- 6 OT
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Championship: Roncalli Catholic 69 Archbishop Bergan 29
Consolation: Ashland-Greenwood 79 Plattsmouth 32
David City Tournament
Championship: Palmyra 76 Aquinas Catholic 59
Freeman Tournament
Championship: Freeman 35 Falls City Sacred Heart 34
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 38 Syracuse 33
Nebraska City Tournament
Championship: Ogallala 51 Nebraska City 48
Consolation: Ralston 28 Louisville 26
Brownell Talbot Tournament
Consolation: Elmwood-Murdock 63 Brownell-Talbot 28
Thayer Central Tournament
Championship: Southern 53 Johnson County Central 43
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Championship: Johnson-Brock 42 Parkview Christian 40
Consolation: Raymond Central 49 Conestoga 43
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Championship: Weeping Water 51 Humboldt-TRS 43
Consolation: Falls City 57 Sterling 47