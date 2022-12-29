(KMAland) -- Maryville won in Crete, Louisville edged Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood and Johnson County Central rolled to wins in Thursday’s KMAland boys basketball action.
BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Lawson 61 North Andrew 50
Hayden Ecker exploded for 33 points in North Andrew’s loss.
Consolation: Nodaway Valley 48 Brookfield 36
Bracxten Rohlmeier had 21 to lead Nodaway Valley while Blake Bohannon added 15 in the Thunder’s win.
DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Maryville 61 Grand Island Northwest 45
The Spoofhounds put three in double digits: Caden Stoecklein (17), Peyton McCollum (16) and Drew Burns (11). Burns led Maryville in rebounding with seven while Stoecklein had six boards. Derek Quinlin passed out six assists.
Other Doane College Holiday Tournament Scores
Skutt Catholic 66 Crete 38
LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT
Louisville 39 Nebraska City 35
Wade Powles had 13 for Louisville while Cash Biesterfeld had 11. Sam Luellen chipped in seven points.
Lucas Nielsen had 12 for Nebraska City while Jaydon Borns added 11.
OTHER LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT SCORES
Ogallala 76 Ralston 57
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 80 Plattsmouth 32
No Stats Reported
Other Ashland-Greenwood Tournament Scores
Archbishop Bergan 48 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 42
GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT
Auburn def. Wayne
No Stats Reported
Other Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Scores
Pierce 59 Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Elmwood-Murdock Tournament
Omaha Concordia 49 Elmwood-Murdock 43
No Stats Reported
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Parkview Christian 75 Weeping Water 27
No Stats Reported
Johnson-Brock 58 Conestoga 45
No Stats Reported
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Falls City 42 Humboldt-TRS 35
No Stats Reported
Raymond Central 66 Sterling 31
No Stats Reported
Thayer Central Tournament
Johnson County Central 61 Thayer Central 41
Brandon Speckmann dropped 24 points in the win while Alex Cruz posted nine. Keegan Jones and Wes Swanson had eight points each.
Southern 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 34
No Stats Reported
David City Tournament
Palmyra 62 David City 47
No Stats Reported
Other David City Tournament Scores
Douglas County West 62 Aquinas Catholic 34
Freeman Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Syracuse 39
Falls City Sacred Heart had three in double figures: Joe Simon (15), Riley Nelson (12) and James Froeschl (10).
Jase Voorhees led Syracuse with 15 points while Will Janssen added nine for the Rockets.
Other Freeman Tournament Scores
Freeman 73 McCool Junction 30