(KMAland) -- Maryville won in Crete, Louisville edged Nebraska City and Ashland-Greenwood and Johnson County Central rolled to wins in Thursday’s KMAland boys basketball action.

BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Consolation: Lawson 61 North Andrew 50

Hayden Ecker exploded for 33 points in North Andrew’s loss.

Consolation: Nodaway Valley 48 Brookfield 36

Bracxten Rohlmeier had 21 to lead Nodaway Valley while Blake Bohannon added 15 in the Thunder’s win.

DOANE COLLEGE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Maryville 61 Grand Island Northwest 45

The Spoofhounds put three in double digits: Caden Stoecklein (17), Peyton McCollum (16) and Drew Burns (11). Burns led Maryville in rebounding with seven while Stoecklein had six boards. Derek Quinlin passed out six assists.

Other Doane College Holiday Tournament Scores

Skutt Catholic 66 Crete 38

LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT

Louisville 39 Nebraska City 35

Wade Powles had 13 for Louisville while Cash Biesterfeld had 11. Sam Luellen chipped in seven points.

Lucas Nielsen had 12 for Nebraska City while Jaydon Borns added 11.

OTHER LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT SCORES

Ogallala 76 Ralston 57

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT

Ashland-Greenwood 80 Plattsmouth 32

No Stats Reported

Other Ashland-Greenwood Tournament Scores

Archbishop Bergan 48 Omaha Roncalli Catholic 42

GREAT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA SHOOTOUT

Auburn def. Wayne

No Stats Reported

Other Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Scores

Pierce 59 Hartington Cedar Catholic 39

Elmwood-Murdock Tournament

Omaha Concordia 49 Elmwood-Murdock 43

No Stats Reported

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division 

Parkview Christian 75 Weeping Water 27

No Stats Reported

Johnson-Brock 58 Conestoga 45

No Stats Reported

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division

Falls City 42 Humboldt-TRS 35

No Stats Reported

Raymond Central 66 Sterling 31

No Stats Reported

Thayer Central Tournament

Johnson County Central 61 Thayer Central 41

Brandon Speckmann dropped 24 points in the win while Alex Cruz posted nine. Keegan Jones and Wes Swanson had eight points each.

Southern 59 Lourdes Central Catholic 34

No Stats Reported

David City Tournament 

Palmyra 62 David City 47

No Stats Reported

Other David City Tournament Scores

Douglas County West 62 Aquinas Catholic 34

Freeman Tournament 

Falls City Sacred Heart 50 Syracuse 39

Falls City Sacred Heart had three in double figures: Joe Simon (15), Riley Nelson (12) and James Froeschl (10).

Jase Voorhees led Syracuse with 15 points while Will Janssen added nine for the Rockets.

Other Freeman Tournament Scores

Freeman 73 McCool Junction 30

