Brayden Lund, AHSTW.jpg

Brayden Lund, AHSTW

(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland boys basketball action on Friday.

H-10: Clarinda 63 Atlantic 47 

H-10: Glenwood 66 Atlantic 59 

Zac Kelsey & Caden Johnson, Glenwood.jpg

Zac Kelsey & Caden Johnson, Glenwood

Caden Johnson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Glenwood. Zac Kelsey posted 17 points for the Rams.

Colton Rasmussen put in 24 points for the Trojans.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25 

Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills.jpg

Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills

Taylor Reed had 22 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists for Fremont-Mills in the victory. 

CORNER: Sidney 76 Stanton 38 (On KMA 960)

WIC: Treynor 70 Missouri Valley 39 

Thomas Schwartz, Treynor.jpeg

Thomas Schwartz, Treynor

Thomas Schwartz had 25 points, Jace Tams added 15 and Davin Rucker put in 11 for Treynor in the win.

Cole Staska led Missouri Valley with 21 points.

WIC: Riverside 53 IKM-Manning 43 

Grady Jeppesen, Riverside.jpg

Grady Jeppesen, Riverside

Grady Jeppesen dropped in 24 points on four made 3-pointers to lead Riverside in the win.

Conner Halbur had 14 points and Luke Ramsey finished with 10 for IKM-Manning.

WIC: AHSTW 74 Underwood 32

Brayden Lund led AHSTW with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 23 and 11. Raydden Grobe picked up 11 points and seven assists in the win.

Jack Vanfossan had 11 points and seven rebounds for Underwood.

POI: Mount Ayr 61 Southwest Valley 40 

Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr.jpg

Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr

Braydon Pierson had 20 points and Jaixen Frost added 19 for Mount Ayr in the win.

Southwest Valley’s Joey Oathoudt picked up 13 points in the loss.

POI: Central Decatur 83 East Union 49 

Trey Hullinger had 20 points for Central Decatur. Gunnar Smith added 16 points, and Jack Scrivner put in 14 with eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Matthew Boothe added nine points and nine rebounds.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 70 Wayne 18 

Hogan Franey went 6/8 from 3 and scored 23 points with nine assists while Gavin Stott pitched in 21 points and seven assists. Tyler Baker posted 15 points for the Blue Devils.

RVC: West Harrison 47 Boyer Valley 31 

Koleson Evans, West Harrison.jpg

Koleson Evans, West Harrison

Koleson Evans had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead West Harrison in the win.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 39 

Tanner Oswald had a team-high 16 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Lance Clayburg added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Easton Hays finished with 11 points of his own and Gabe Obert pitched in 12 points with five assists.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51 

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln.jpg

Josh Dix, Abraham Lincoln

Josh Dix had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Abraham Lincoln in the rout.

BGC: Moravia 63 Lamoni 38

Riley Hawkins had 26 points and Gage Hanes posted 14 for Moravia.

Brayden Olson led the way for Lamoni with 19 points and 12 rebounds.  

PVI: Northeast Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 44 (Championship)  

Ben Boswell, Northeast Nodaway.jpg

Ben Boswell, Northeast Nodaway

Ben Boswell scored 22 points, Dylan McIntyre added 14 points and Colton Swalley finished with seven points, six assists and eight rebounds. 

Camden Lutz had 14 points to lead St. Joseph Christian. 

MO: Rock Port 60 East Atchison 51 

Holden Farmer scored 23 points, Aidan Burke had 16 and Micah Makings pitched in 12 for Rock Port in the win.

Jarrett Spinnato led East Atchison with 17 points.

MO: West Platte 62 North Andrew 49 

Owen Graham had 19 points, Braxton Linville posted 12 and Couper Simmons added 10 for North Andrew in the win.

NEB: Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Elmwood-Murdock 27 

Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic.jpg

Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic

Blake Miller scored 14 points for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.

Reid Fletcher topped Elmwood-Murdock with 12 points. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47

Lewis Central 57 Red Oak 35

Glenwood 66 Atlantic 59

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25

Sidney 76 Stanton 38

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center 46 Audubon 44

Treynor 70 Missouri Valley 39

Riverside 53 IKM-Manning 43

AHSTW 74 Underwood 32

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford 60 Lenox 44

Mount Ayr 61 Southwest Valley 40

Central Decatur 83 East Union 49

Martensdale-St. Marys 70 Wayne 18

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison 47 Boyer Valley 31

CAM 72 Ar-We-Va 40

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 39

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Glidden-Ralston 30

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51

Thomas Jefferson 50 Sioux City West 43

Sioux City East 57 Bishop Heelan Catholic 49

LeMars 47 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia 63 Lamoni 38

Diagonal 63 Moulton-Udell 24

Murray 50 Twin Cedars 36

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference 

Griswold 53 Heartland Christian 46

Grand View Christian 82 Nodaway Valley 31

Area Missouri

West Platte 62 North Andrew 49

Mound City Tournament 

3rd Place: Rock Port 60 East Atchison 51

Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)

Championship: Northeast Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 44

Area Nebraska 

Beatrice 47 Nebraska City 28

Southern 72 Palmyra 67

Mead 59 Johnson County Central 34

Syracuse 46 Falls City 34

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament 

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Elmwood-Murdock 27

