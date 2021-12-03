(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from KMAland boys basketball action on Friday.
H-10: Clarinda 63 Atlantic 47
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Glenwood 66 Atlantic 59
Caden Johnson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Glenwood. Zac Kelsey posted 17 points for the Rams.
Colton Rasmussen put in 24 points for the Trojans.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25
Taylor Reed had 22 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and two assists for Fremont-Mills in the victory.
CORNER: Sidney 76 Stanton 38 (On KMA 960)
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Treynor 70 Missouri Valley 39
Thomas Schwartz had 25 points, Jace Tams added 15 and Davin Rucker put in 11 for Treynor in the win.
Cole Staska led Missouri Valley with 21 points.
WIC: Riverside 53 IKM-Manning 43
Grady Jeppesen dropped in 24 points on four made 3-pointers to lead Riverside in the win.
Conner Halbur had 14 points and Luke Ramsey finished with 10 for IKM-Manning.
WIC: AHSTW 74 Underwood 32
Brayden Lund led AHSTW with 27 points and nine rebounds, and Kyle Sternberg added 23 and 11. Raydden Grobe picked up 11 points and seven assists in the win.
Jack Vanfossan had 11 points and seven rebounds for Underwood.
POI: Mount Ayr 61 Southwest Valley 40
Braydon Pierson had 20 points and Jaixen Frost added 19 for Mount Ayr in the win.
Southwest Valley’s Joey Oathoudt picked up 13 points in the loss.
POI: Central Decatur 83 East Union 49
Trey Hullinger had 20 points for Central Decatur. Gunnar Smith added 16 points, and Jack Scrivner put in 14 with eight boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks. Matthew Boothe added nine points and nine rebounds.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 70 Wayne 18
Hogan Franey went 6/8 from 3 and scored 23 points with nine assists while Gavin Stott pitched in 21 points and seven assists. Tyler Baker posted 15 points for the Blue Devils.
RVC: West Harrison 47 Boyer Valley 31
Koleson Evans had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead West Harrison in the win.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 39
Tanner Oswald had a team-high 16 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Lance Clayburg added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, Easton Hays finished with 11 points of his own and Gabe Obert pitched in 12 points with five assists.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51
Josh Dix had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Abraham Lincoln in the rout.
BGC: Moravia 63 Lamoni 38
Riley Hawkins had 26 points and Gage Hanes posted 14 for Moravia.
Brayden Olson led the way for Lamoni with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
PVI: Northeast Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 44 (Championship)
Ben Boswell scored 22 points, Dylan McIntyre added 14 points and Colton Swalley finished with seven points, six assists and eight rebounds.
Camden Lutz had 14 points to lead St. Joseph Christian.
MO: Rock Port 60 East Atchison 51
Holden Farmer scored 23 points, Aidan Burke had 16 and Micah Makings pitched in 12 for Rock Port in the win.
Jarrett Spinnato led East Atchison with 17 points.
MO: West Platte 62 North Andrew 49
Owen Graham had 19 points, Braxton Linville posted 12 and Couper Simmons added 10 for North Andrew in the win.
NEB: Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Elmwood-Murdock 27
Blake Miller scored 14 points for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win.
Reid Fletcher topped Elmwood-Murdock with 12 points.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47
Lewis Central 57 Red Oak 35
Glenwood 66 Atlantic 59
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 25
Sidney 76 Stanton 38
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 46 Audubon 44
Treynor 70 Missouri Valley 39
Riverside 53 IKM-Manning 43
AHSTW 74 Underwood 32
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford 60 Lenox 44
Mount Ayr 61 Southwest Valley 40
Central Decatur 83 East Union 49
Martensdale-St. Marys 70 Wayne 18
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison 47 Boyer Valley 31
CAM 72 Ar-We-Va 40
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60 Paton-Churdan 39
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 50 Glidden-Ralston 30
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51
Thomas Jefferson 50 Sioux City West 43
Sioux City East 57 Bishop Heelan Catholic 49
LeMars 47 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 63 Lamoni 38
Diagonal 63 Moulton-Udell 24
Murray 50 Twin Cedars 36
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian Academy at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
Griswold 53 Heartland Christian 46
Grand View Christian 82 Nodaway Valley 31
Area Missouri
West Platte 62 North Andrew 49
Mound City Tournament
3rd Place: Rock Port 60 East Atchison 51
Platte Valley Invitational Tournament (at West Nodaway)
Championship: Northeast Nodaway 51 St. Joseph Christian 44
Area Nebraska
Beatrice 47 Nebraska City 28
Southern 72 Palmyra 67
Mead 59 Johnson County Central 34
Syracuse 46 Falls City 34
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic 40 Elmwood-Murdock 27