Kuemper Knights

(KMAland) -- Kuemper nabbed a big win in Denison, Ankeny Christian edged St. Albert, Platte Valley won the Albany championship and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE 

Kuemper Catholic 66 Denison-Schleswig 59 

No stats reported.

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Twin Cedars 59 Moulton-Udell 50 

Kail Arkema had 28 points on five made 3-pointers while Holden Roberts added 18 points and seven rebounds for Twin Cedars. 

NON-CONFERENCE 

ADM 68 Atlantic 37 

No stats reported.

Ankeny Christian 59 St. Albert 58 

Cade Wierck scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Eli Christensen had 16 to lead Ankeny Christian in the tight win. 

Wayne 63 Seymour 39 

Rayce Snyder had another big night for Wayne with 23 points while Connor Pruiett added 17. 

Dakota DeVore led Seymour with 12 points, and Kennan Hinners pitched in 10. 

Cardinal at Moravia  

No score reported.

Brownell-Talbot 35 Heartland Christian 31 

Colt Brennan had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Matthew Stile pitched in 12 points for Heartland Christian in the loss.

MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT 

5th Place: South Holt def. Mound City 

No stats reported.

ALBANY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Platte Valley 77 Princeton 49 

No stats reported.

3rd Place: Pattonsburg 67 Worth County 51 

No stats reported.

SAVANNAH INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT 

Championship: Hogan Prep 55 Maryville 51 

No stats reported.

AREA NEBRASKA 

Mount Michael Benedictine 76 Plattsmouth 34 

No stats reported.

Ashland-Greenwood 58 Arlington 22 

No stats reported.

Fort Calhoun 42 Syracuse 32

Jase Voorhees led the way for Syracuse with 22 points. 

Louisville 29 Centennial 28

Wade Powles had nine points and Sam Luellen added eight for Louisville.

Tri County 43 Johnson County Central 40 

No stats reported.

Humboldt-TRS 69 Weeping Water 51 

No stats reported.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.