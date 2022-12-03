(KMAland) -- Kuemper nabbed a big win in Denison, Ankeny Christian edged St. Albert, Platte Valley won the Albany championship and more from KMAland boys hoops on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 66 Denison-Schleswig 59
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 59 Moulton-Udell 50
Kail Arkema had 28 points on five made 3-pointers while Holden Roberts added 18 points and seven rebounds for Twin Cedars.
NON-CONFERENCE
ADM 68 Atlantic 37
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 59 St. Albert 58
Cade Wierck scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and Eli Christensen had 16 to lead Ankeny Christian in the tight win.
Wayne 63 Seymour 39
Rayce Snyder had another big night for Wayne with 23 points while Connor Pruiett added 17.
Dakota DeVore led Seymour with 12 points, and Kennan Hinners pitched in 10.
Cardinal at Moravia
No score reported.
Brownell-Talbot 35 Heartland Christian 31
Colt Brennan had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Matthew Stile pitched in 12 points for Heartland Christian in the loss.
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
5th Place: South Holt def. Mound City
No stats reported.
ALBANY INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Championship: Platte Valley 77 Princeton 49
No stats reported.
3rd Place: Pattonsburg 67 Worth County 51
No stats reported.
SAVANNAH INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
Championship: Hogan Prep 55 Maryville 51
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Mount Michael Benedictine 76 Plattsmouth 34
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 58 Arlington 22
No stats reported.
Fort Calhoun 42 Syracuse 32
Jase Voorhees led the way for Syracuse with 22 points.
Louisville 29 Centennial 28
Wade Powles had nine points and Sam Luellen added eight for Louisville.
Tri County 43 Johnson County Central 40
No stats reported.
Humboldt-TRS 69 Weeping Water 51
No stats reported.