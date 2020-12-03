Carter Johnson, Stanton.jpg
(KMAland) -- Stanton, Johnson-Brock, Woodbine, West Harrison and Auburn all won in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.

NC: Blair 64 Harlan 60 — OT

Michael Erlmeier forced overtime for Harlan with a layup at the regulation buzzer. Erlmeier led the Cyclones with 17 points while Bradley Curren added 14 and Will McLaughlin had 10.

NC: Storm Lake 59 Denison-Schleswig 46 

Braiden Heiden had 18 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and four steals for Denison-Schleswig in the loss.

NC: Stanton 65 Riverside 58 

Stanton came back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to pick up the win, scoring 36 points in the final period.

Carter Johnson had 23 of his 32 points in the fourth period and finished with seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. Jack Roberts added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings. Levi Martin picked up eight points — all in the fourth quarter.

NC: Johnson-Brock 56 Sidney 44 

Nic Parriott had 17 points, Kade Davis pitched in 16 and Caleb Fossenbarger finished with 14 for Johnson-Brock

Cole Jorgenson topped Sidney with 17 points. Garett Phillips added 10 points for the Cowboys.

NC: Treynor 64 Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 

Noah James had 22 points, Tim Zimmerman added 16 and Sid Schaaf finished with 13 points and eight steals for Treynor. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

NC: Woodbine 61 Missouri Valley 21 

Paul Freund scored 19 points and Layne Pryor put in 12 for Woodbine in the win.

NC: Twin Cedars 49 Valley Lutheran 32 

Devin Arkema scored 15 points while Brett Sedlock and Kade Dunkin added 10 points each for Twin Cedars. 

NEB: Auburn 69 Weeping Water 26 

Michael Zeeb topped Weeping Water with seven points.

