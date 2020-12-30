Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays

(KMAland) -- Conestoga won a championship while Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City, Johnson-Brock, Weeping Water, Lourdes, Sacred Heart, Johnson County Central and Auburn all added wins on Wednesday in KMAland boys hoops action.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Semifinal: St. Michael 73 North Andrew 50

Semifinal: Smithville 54 Bishop LeBlond 44

Louisville Tournament 

Nebraska City 61 Ralston 53

BRLD 66 Louisville 63

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division

3rd Place: Johnson-Brock 56 Lewiston 42

Championship: Conestoga 62 Falls City 58

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

3rd Place: Weeping Water 53 Dorchester 22

Championship: Raymond Central 42 Sterling 33

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Roncalli Catholic 68 Plattsmouth 48

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood 64 Archbishop Bergan 49

David City Tournament 

Aquinas Catholic 63 Palmyra 33

Douglas County West 74 David City 29

Freeman Tournament 

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Syracuse 49

Falls City Sacred Heart 41 Freeman 39

Thayer Central Tournament 

Johnson County Central 61 Thayer Central 51

Southern 58 Nebraska Christian 34

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Semifinal: Auburn 47 Wayne 38

Semifinal: Pierce 52 Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

