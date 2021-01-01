(KMAland) -- Auburn won their 43rd straight and the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout while Plattsmouth, Palmyra and Sacred Heart were other winners in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
Cam Binder scored 18 points for Auburn, which captured the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout championship with their 43rd straight win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Consolation: Bishop LeBlond 63 North Andrew 55
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Consolation: Plattsmouth 64 Archbishop Bergan 55
Championship: Roncalli Catholic 62 Ashland-Greenwood 56
David City Tournament
Palmyra 64 David City 41
Freeman Tournament
Freeman 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Syracuse 39
Thayer Central Tournament
Southern 47 Johnson County Central 41
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne)
Championship: Auburn 53 Pierce 41