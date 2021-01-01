KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Auburn won their 43rd straight and the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout while Plattsmouth, Palmyra and Sacred Heart were other winners in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.

GNNS: Auburn 53 Pierce 41 

Cam Binder scored 18 points for Auburn, which captured the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout championship with their 43rd straight win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

Consolation: Bishop LeBlond 63 North Andrew 55

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Consolation: Plattsmouth 64 Archbishop Bergan 55

Championship: Roncalli Catholic 62 Ashland-Greenwood 56

David City Tournament 

Palmyra 64 David City 41

Freeman Tournament 

Freeman 40 Lourdes Central Catholic 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 68 Syracuse 39

Thayer Central Tournament 

Southern 47 Johnson County Central 41

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne) 

Championship: Auburn 53 Pierce 41

