(KMAland) -- Tony Osburn's big night led Mound City to a championship and much more in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 69 Kuemper Catholic 59
Luke Wiebers and Carson Seuntjens had 16 points, and Matt Weltz posted 11 for the Monarchs.
Dawson Gifford topped Kuemper Catholic with 16 points and four assists, and Dennis Vonnahme pitched in 14 points with eight rebounds. Michael Kasperbauer also hit double figures with 11 points.
NC: Cedar Bluffs 40 Essex 39
Tony Racine led Essex with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacob Robinette added 10 points.
NC: IKM-Manning 46 Panorama 35
Conner Halbur scored 12 points to lead the way for IKM-Manning.
MOUND CITY: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 56 (Championship)
Tony Osburn had 32 points and William Rother finished with 10 for Mound City in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 69 Kuemper Catholic 59
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
St. Albert 71 Ankeny Christian Academy 55
ADM 59 Atlantic 37
Cedar Bluffs 40 Essex 39
IKM-Manning 46 Panorama 35
Wayne at Seymour
Abraham Lincoln 65 Dowling Catholic 54
Cardinal 62 Moravia 26
Area Missouri
Mound City Tournament
5th: South Holt 67 Northland Christian 58
Boys Championship: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 56
Albany Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 40 Platte Valley 34
Area Nebraska
Mount Michael Benedictine 71 Plattsmouth 58
Platteview 61 Louisville 39
Auburn 54 Malcolm 38
Johnson County Central 48 Tri County 36
Humboldt-TRS 57 Weeping Water 40
Ashland-Greenwood 57 Arlington 35
Fort Collins 64 Syracuse 37