Tony Osburn, Mound City

Pictured: Tony Osburn, Mound City

 Photo: KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Tony Osburn's big night led Mound City to a championship and much more in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 69 Kuemper Catholic 59 

Luke Wiebers and Carson Seuntjens had 16 points, and Matt Weltz posted 11 for the Monarchs. 

Dawson Gifford topped Kuemper Catholic with 16 points and four assists, and Dennis Vonnahme pitched in 14 points with eight rebounds. Michael Kasperbauer also hit double figures with 11 points.

NC: Cedar Bluffs 40 Essex 39 

Tony Racine led Essex with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Jacob Robinette added 10 points.

NC: IKM-Manning 46 Panorama 35

Conner Halbur scored 12 points to lead the way for IKM-Manning.

MOUND CITY: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 56 (Championship) 

Tony Osburn had 32 points and William Rother finished with 10 for Mound City in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig 69 Kuemper Catholic 59

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg 

Non-Conference 

St. Albert 71 Ankeny Christian Academy 55

ADM 59 Atlantic 37

Cedar Bluffs 40 Essex 39

IKM-Manning 46 Panorama 35

Wayne at Seymour

Abraham Lincoln 65 Dowling Catholic 54

Cardinal 62 Moravia 26

Area Missouri

Mound City Tournament 

5th: South Holt 67 Northland Christian 58

Boys Championship: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 56

Albany Tournament  

Championship: Stanberry 40 Platte Valley 34

Area Nebraska 

Mount Michael Benedictine 71 Plattsmouth 58

Platteview 61 Louisville 39

Auburn 54 Malcolm 38 

Johnson County Central 48 Tri County 36

Humboldt-TRS 57 Weeping Water 40

Ashland-Greenwood 57 Arlington 35

Fort Collins 64 Syracuse 37

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.