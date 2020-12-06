Essex Trojans/Trojanettes

(KMAland) -- Essex and Orient-Macksburg snapped losing skids on Saturday in KMAland boys basketball action.

NC: Essex 31 Cedar Bluffs 25

BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 45 Moulton-Udell 24 

Essex snapped a 31-game losing skid while Orient-Macksburg broke a 23-game streak with wins.

NC: Panorama 61 IKM-Manning 53 

Kyler Rasmussen had 16 points for IKM-Manning in the defeat.

MCI: South Holt 57 East Atchison 44 

Dylan Schuetz had 20 points for South Holt while Brody Scroggins pitched in 16 and Tylynn Prussman scored 10.

Cameron Oswald had 15 points for East Atchison. Braden Graves pitched in 11.

MCI: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 57 

Tony Osburn had 28 points and Landon Poppa added 24 for Mound City to clinch their home championship. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg 45 Moulton-Udell 24

Non-Conference

Ankeny Christian Academy 63 St. Albert 51

Essex 31 Cedar Bluffs 25

Panorama 61 IKM-Manning 53

Wayne 67 Seymour 39

Abraham Lincoln 55 Indianola 53

Cardinal 75 Moravia 64

Mound City Invitational

Consolation: South Holt 57 East Atchison 44

Championship: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 57

Albany Invitational

South Harrison 53 Albany 42

Pattonsburg 62 Platte Valley 38

Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament

Yutan 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 38

Area Nebraska

Ashland-Greenwood 54 Arlington 38

Humboldt-TRS 55 Weeping Water 46

Platteview 64 Louisville 38

Mount Michael Benedictine 63 Plattsmouth 20

Fort Calhoun 67 Syracuse 34

Thayer Central 76 Sterling 61

