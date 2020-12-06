(KMAland) -- Essex and Orient-Macksburg snapped losing skids on Saturday in KMAland boys basketball action.
NC: Essex 31 Cedar Bluffs 25
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 45 Moulton-Udell 24
Essex snapped a 31-game losing skid while Orient-Macksburg broke a 23-game streak with wins.
NC: Panorama 61 IKM-Manning 53
Kyler Rasmussen had 16 points for IKM-Manning in the defeat.
MCI: South Holt 57 East Atchison 44
Dylan Schuetz had 20 points for South Holt while Brody Scroggins pitched in 16 and Tylynn Prussman scored 10.
Cameron Oswald had 15 points for East Atchison. Braden Graves pitched in 11.
MCI: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 57
Tony Osburn had 28 points and Landon Poppa added 24 for Mound City to clinch their home championship.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 45 Moulton-Udell 24
Non-Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 63 St. Albert 51
Essex 31 Cedar Bluffs 25
Panorama 61 IKM-Manning 53
Wayne 67 Seymour 39
Abraham Lincoln 55 Indianola 53
Cardinal 75 Moravia 64
Mound City Invitational
Consolation: South Holt 57 East Atchison 44
Championship: Mound City 63 Bishop LeBlond 57
Albany Invitational
South Harrison 53 Albany 42
Pattonsburg 62 Platte Valley 38
Lourdes Central Catholic Tournament
Yutan 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 38
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 54 Arlington 38
Humboldt-TRS 55 Weeping Water 46
Platteview 64 Louisville 38
Mount Michael Benedictine 63 Plattsmouth 20
Fort Calhoun 67 Syracuse 34
Thayer Central 76 Sterling 61