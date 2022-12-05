(KMAland) -- LC, East Mills, Riverside, Coon Rapids-Bayard and West Harrison were impressive in wins to highlight KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 62 Thomas Jefferson 38
Curtis Witte led Lewis Central with 15 points while Nash Paulson added 13 in the win.
Devin Davis-Conti and Jackson Dewaele both scored 13 points for Thomas Jefferson.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 71 Stanton 32
Lance Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 26 points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists, and Cal Heydon put in 17 points with six boards and four assists. Cade Behrens scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Nolan Grebin topped Stanton with 11 points and four rebounds, and Josh Martin finished with eight points and three boards.
Logan-Magnolia 47 Fremont-Mills 35
No stats reported.
Heartland Christian 52 Hamburg 17
Matthew Stile had 16 points and 18 rebounds, and Colt Brennan finished with 14 points, three rebounds and three steals to lead Heartland Christian.
Riverside 67 Griswold 24
Aiden Bell scored 17 points, Grady Jeppesen added 15 and Ayden Salais pitched in 12 with seven assists and five rebounds to lead Riverside in the win.
East Mills 74 Woodbine 58
Mason Crouse poured in 23 points to go with eight rebounds and five assists while Braden West added 18 points and Peyton Embree pitched in 17 points and 11 boards for East Mills in the win.
Woodbine’s Carter Gruver had 31 points, and Carson Kelley added 16 for the Tigers.
West Harrison 62 Tri-Center 32
Koleson Evans led West Harrison with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks, and Mason King pitched in 15 points and five assists. Sage Evans tallied 13 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Macon McIntosh posted 12 points and six rebounds.
Michael Turner led Tri-Center with 15 points.
Central Decatur 81 Lamoni 48
Gunnar Smith and Jack Scrivner each scored 20 points for Central Decatur while Kyle Linhart added nine points and 10 rebounds. Spencer Smith pitched in seven points, eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Eli Owen led Lamoni with 16 points while Kalvin Brown had 10.
Murray 46 Wayne 31
No stats reported.
Baxter 79 Martensdale-St. Marys 30
Adam Reynolds and Jack Osborn had five points each for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Woodward-Granger 78 Glidden-Ralston 31
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 61 North Andrew 32
Preston Saxton (12 points), Gavyn Saulsbury (10) and Chase Summers (10) all scored double digit points for Mound City in the win.
Blaise Patterson scored 13 points for North Andrew in the defeat.
Worth County 48 DeKalb 47
No stats reported.