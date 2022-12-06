(KMAland) -- Atlantic downed Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig edged Glenwood, Mo Valley won the Harrison County battle, East Union won at the horn and more from KMAland boys hoops on Tuesday.
Check out the full rundown from boys basketball in KMAland below, sorted by conference and state.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 76 Shenandoah 48
Hunter Gilleland had 26 points and 10 steals for Red Oak in the win. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Atlantic 53 Clarinda 41
Colton Rasmussen went 8/8 from the free throw line and scored 20 points to lift Atlantic to the win.
Clarinda’s Wyatt Schmitt scored 12 points, and Tadyn Brown finished with 10 in the win.
Denison-Schleswig 56 Glenwood 54
Luke Wiebers and Carson Seuntjens had 15 points each, and Jaxon Wessel added 10 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Caden Johnson topped Glenwood with 14 points.
Creston 83 St. Albert 66
Kyle Strider had a big evening for Creston with 22 points while Jake Hoyt (16 points), Logan Anson (15) and Cael Turner (14) also scored in double figures for the Panthers.
Colin Lillie (22 points) and Jaxson Lehnen (21) combined to score 43 points for St. Albert.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex def. Hamburg via forfeit
No stats accumulated.
East Mills 57 Fremont-Mills 36
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page with Nick Stavas.
Stanton 63 Griswold 42
Kywin Tibben had 14 points, Nolan Grebin added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Josh Martin had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Stanton. Evan Gettler also scored in double figures with 11 points, and Brody Gibbs pitched in nine.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 73 Audubon 44
Jace Tams dropped in 20 points while Ethan Konz added 18 and Alan Young had 12 for Treynor in the win.
Edward Miller had 15 points, Carson Bauer finished with 13 and Collin Bauer tallied 10 for Audubon.
AHSTW 52 IKM-Manning 39
Brayden Lund hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points with nine rebounds to lead AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 13 points, and Cole Scheffler pitched in four points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.
IKM-Manning’s Ross Kusel scored 19 points on five made 3-pointers. Caden Keller tallied 13 points.
Missouri Valley 49 Logan-Magnolia 46
Brody Lager led Missouri Valley with 19 points and eight rebounds while Dane Janssen added 13 and nine and Eli Fouts posted 10 points.
Nicio Adame topped Logan-Magnolia with 13 points.
Underwood 66 Riverside 38
Jack Vanfossan had 18 points, Josh Ravlin and Mason Boothby added 11 each and Owen Larsen pitched in 10 for Underwood.
Aiden Bell scored 11 points to lead Riverside.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
East Union 52 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Seth Hudson of East Union hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to lift the Eagles to the win.
Mount Ayr 83 Lenox 61
Jaixen Frost had another big night for Mount Ayr with 23 points while Braydon Pierson added 14. Riley Star chipped in 13 points and Ryce Reynolds and Tyler Martin scored 10 each for the Raiders.
Gabe Funk had a 24-point night for Lenox. Carter Reed dded 15 in the defeat.
Nodaway Valley 64 Southwest Valley 40
Boston DeVault scored 17 points, Dawson Nelson added 15 and Avery Phillippi pitched in 10 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Roman Keefe topped Southwest Valley with 15 points. Cael Hogan added 11 for the Timberwolves.
Southeast Warren 65 Wayne 45
No stats reported.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 75 Boyer Valley 41
Carter Gruver had another big night for the Tigers with 33 points while Gavin Kelley added 11 int eh win.
Josh Gordon had 12 points for Boyer Valley.
West Harrison 66 Coon Rapids-Bayard 33
Mason King had 22 points, Brady Melby added 15 and Koleson Evans pitched in 11 for West Harrison in the win.
Cade Behrens scored 14 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 75 Ar-We-Va 28
Cash Emgarten had 21 points, Jackson Radcliff added 12 and Jonas Lacanne pitched in 10 for Exira/EHK in the dominant win.
Emmett Nauman finished with 10 points for Ar-We-Va.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 60 LeMars 52
Cole Arnold scored 17 points and Jayden Calabro added 16 for Abraham Lincoln in the Missouri River victory.
Ben Martin had 12 points for LeMars in the defeat.
Sioux City East 86 Thomas Jefferson 57
Preston Dobbs led four Sioux City East players in double figures with 23 points, and Cole Ritchie finished with 19 points. Brandt Van Dyke (12 points) and Kelynn Jacobsen (11) also scored in double figures.
Jordan Dewaele had 24 points for Thomas Jefferson. Devin Davis-Conti added 13 and Jayden Kreifels had 10.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 67 Sioux City North 55
Carter Kuehl had 24 points to lead Heelan in the win. Matt Noll added 15 and Beau Chamberlain pitched in 11 for the Crusaders.
Zach Hesse topped Sioux City North with 18 points, and Noah Conley had 17.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50 Sioux City West 40
Dylon Schaap scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 57 Lamoni 46
Owen Suntken scored 23 points and Logan Godfrey had 15 for Melcher-Dallas in the win.
Lamoni’s Eli Owen dropped in 25 points in the defeat.
Mormon Trail 77 Diagonal 27
Gavin Dixson had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Fulton Flesher added 14 points and seven rebounds for Mormon Trail. Triton Gwinn pitched in 11 points and eight assists.
Twin Cedars 69 Moulton-Udell 44
Kasey Clark had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Holden Roberts put in 18 points for Twin Cedars in the win.
Murray 64 Seymour 33
Gauge Mongar scored 20 points, Titus Barber followed with 15 and Caden Page pitched in 12 to lead Murray in the win.
Seymour’s Carter Houser had 14 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sidney 59 East Atchison 57
Grant Whitehead had a big night for Sidney with 22 points Michael Hensley put in 11 and Taylor McFail and Braedon Godfread had 10 each.
Jarrett Spinnato had 14 points, and Braden Graves and Collin Hedlun finished the night with 10 points each for East Atchison.
Bedford 65 North Nodaway 22
Quentin King and Bryson Ewart had 11 points each, and Silas Walston and Conner Nally added 10 apiece for Bedford in the win.
Brice Trimble had nine points for North Nodaway.
Ankeny Christian Academy 54 Collins-Maxwell 44
Cade Wierck scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Ankeny Christian in the victory. Eli Christensen and Tyler Mahoney posted nine points apiece.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 74 South Harrison 36
No stats reported.
Worth County 53 Northeast Nodaway 47
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ralston 61 Nebraska City 42
No stats reported.
Palmyra 55 Johnson-Brock 53
Drew Erhart and Alex Hatcher each scored 11 points to lead Palmyra in the win.
Auburn 44 Douglas County West 29
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 47 Southern 44
Brandon Speckmann scored 19 points and Cam Schuster put in 12 to lead Johnson County Central. Keegan Jones added in 10 for the Thunderbirds in the win.
Conestoga 73 Omaha Christian Academy 13
No stats reported.
Friend 77 Sterling 26
No stats reported.