(KMAland) -- Woodbine edged East Mills, Riverside rolled past Griswold and CAM, LC, West Harrison, Central Decatur and Boyer Valley were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Monday.

NC: Woodbine 50 East Mills 46 

Cory Bantam led Woodbine with 14 points. East Mills’ Mason Crouse had a game-high 29 points in the loss.

NC: Riverside 52 Griswold 17 

Grady Jeppesen topped all scorers with 19 points for Riverside in the win.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 58 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 46

Woodbine 50 East Mills 46

Riverside 52 Griswold 17

West Harrison 74 Tri-Center 45

Central Decatur 62 Lamoni 35

Boyer Valley 50 West Monona 39

