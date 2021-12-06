(KMAland) -- Woodbine edged East Mills, Riverside rolled past Griswold and CAM, LC, West Harrison, Central Decatur and Boyer Valley were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Monday.
NC: Woodbine 50 East Mills 46
Cory Bantam led Woodbine with 14 points. East Mills’ Mason Crouse had a game-high 29 points in the loss.
NC: Riverside 52 Griswold 17
Grady Jeppesen topped all scorers with 19 points for Riverside in the win.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 58 Coon Rapids-Bayard 48
Non-Conference
Lewis Central 63 Thomas Jefferson 46
Woodbine 50 East Mills 46
Riverside 52 Griswold 17
West Harrison 74 Tri-Center 45
Central Decatur 62 Lamoni 35
Boyer Valley 50 West Monona 39