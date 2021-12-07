(KMAland) -- Check out the full rundown from a busy Tuesday night in KMAland boys basketball.
H10: Red Oak 66 Shenandoah 41
Max DeVries leads the way for Red Oak with 25 points, while Bradley Sifford adds 13 points and nine rebounds. Find the complete recap on KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
H10: Clarinda 58 Atlantic 56
Grant Jobe had 16 points for Clarinda in the victory.
Dayton Templeton topped Atlantic with 17. Colton Rasmussen pitched in 14 for the Trojans.
H10: Denison-Schleswig 78 Glenwood 70 — OT
Luke Wiebers and Aiden Schutting each scored 19 points while Lance Arkfeld added 16 and Carson Seuntjens put in 12 for Denison-Schleswig.
Zac Kelsey led Glenwood with 21 points while Logyn Eckheart chipped in 16.
H10: Harlan 64 Kuemper Catholic 41
Jacob Birch led Harlan in points with 28 as well as rebounds with seven. Bradley Curren had 14 points and four rebounds, while Connor Frame chipped in with 11 points.
Dawson Gifford and Michael Kasperbauer led Kuemper Catholic with nine points each in the loss.
CORNER: East Mills 47 Fremont-Mills 42
Find the complete recap on KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CORNER: Stanton 63 Griswold 27
Stanton’s Logan Roberts had 12 points while Carter Johnson added 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Quentin Thornburg pitched in 10 points and six rebounds.
NC: Sidney 74 East Atchison 52
Braedon Godfread and Grant Whitehead had 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Garett Phillips added 15 of his own for Sidney.
Cameron Oswald led East Atchison with 17.
WIC: Treynor 47 Audubon 32
Thomas Schwartz had 13 points for the Cardinals in the win, while Ethan Dickerson wasn’t far behind with 12 points.
WIC: AHSTW 68 IKM-Manning 42
Raydden Grobe scored his 1,000th career point after posting 23 points and seven rebounds for AHSTW. Kyle Sternberg added 18 points.
Conner Halbur and Dalton Gross both had eight points for IKM-Manning in the loss.
WIC: Missouri Valley 45 Logan-Magnolia 41
Connor Murray had 16 points for Missouri Valley in the win, and Cole Staska was close behind with 10 points.
Calvin Wallis led Logan-Magnolia with 15 points in the loss.
POI: Southwest Valley 52 Nodaway Valley 39
Owen Wilkinson had 16 points and four steals for Southwest Valley in the win, while Sawyer Hensley added 11 points, four assists, and five steals.
Nodaway Valley was led by Avery Philippi with 17 points.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 82 East Union 33
Gavin Stott had 24 points and Hogan Franey added 23 points and 12 assists for Martensdale-St. Marys. Chase Boelling added 18 points, and Matt Hughes pitched in six points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
NC: Central Decatur 41 Centerville 38
Trey Hullinger had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Matthew Boothe finished with 12 points and four boards for Central Decatur. Jack Scrivner also had a big night with six points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
RVC: Boyer Valley 40 Woodbine 34
For Woodbine, Carter Gruver led the way with 10 points in the losing effort.
RVC: West Harrison 42 Coon Rapids-Bayard 36
Sage Evans finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assist for West Harrison in the win.
Gabe Obert put in 15 points and Lance Clayburg finished with seven points and 10 rebounds for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
BGC: Lamoni 69 Melcher 30
Brayden Olson led the way for Lamoni with 18 points while Kade Nowlin chipped in with 12, and Javin Stevenson had 11.
BGC: Mormon Trail 65 Diagonal 36
Caleb Hubbard topped Diagonal with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Ben Werneck added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
BGC: Murray 50 Seymour 43
Zack Belden led three Murray players in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds while Christian Nevarez and Brycen Wookey added 10 points each.
NE: Friend 57 Sterling 39
Carson McAuliffe and Andrew Richardson had 15 points each for Sterling int eh loss.
