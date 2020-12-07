(KMAland) -- Layne Pryor led Woodbine to another win while LC, T-C, Lamoni, Boyer Valley, SC North and Nodaway-Holt all won in KMAland boys basketball action on Monday.
NC: Woodbine 64 East Mills 40
Layne Pryor had 21 points to lead three players in double figures for Woodbine. Dylan Hoefer added 17 and Paul Freund had 12.
NC: Lamoni 62 Central Decatur 58
Brayden Olson led Lamoni with 23 points while Hayden Stewart added 16 and Kade Nowlin had 15.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 67 Red Oak 33
Non-Conference
Woodbine 64 East Mills 40
Tri-Center 85 West Harrison 51
Lamoni 62 Central Decatur 58
Boyer Valley 68 West Monona 37
Sioux City North 63 South Sioux City 62
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Nodaway-Holt 44 East Harrison 39