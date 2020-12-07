Woodbine Tigers
Hudl

(KMAland) -- Layne Pryor led Woodbine to another win while LC, T-C, Lamoni, Boyer Valley, SC North and Nodaway-Holt all won in KMAland boys basketball action on Monday.

NC: Woodbine 64 East Mills 40 

Layne Pryor had 21 points to lead three players in double figures for Woodbine. Dylan Hoefer added 17 and Paul Freund had 12.

NC: Lamoni 62 Central Decatur 58 

Brayden Olson led Lamoni with 23 points while Hayden Stewart added 16 and Kade Nowlin had 15.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Lewis Central 67 Red Oak 33

Non-Conference 

Woodbine 64 East Mills 40

Tri-Center 85 West Harrison 51

Lamoni 62 Central Decatur 58

Boyer Valley 68 West Monona 37

Sioux City North 63 South Sioux City 62

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Nodaway-Holt 44 East Harrison 39

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.