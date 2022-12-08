(KMAland) -- A big night for Aiden Bell lifted Riverside while CD, F-M and Ashland-Greenwood were also winners in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 65 Missouri Valley 62
Aiden Bell dropped in 27 points and Ayden Salais and Grady Jeppesen posted 15 apiece to lead Riverside in the win.
Dane Janssen had 24 points, and Brody Lager added 16 points and five rebounds for Missouri Valley in the defeat.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 63 Lenox 57
Jack Scrivner scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Central Decatur. Sam Boothe added 11 points and six assists, and Gunnar Smith and Nash Dykes posted eight points apiece.
Lenox was led by 21 points from Gabe Funk. Carter Reed added 15 points, and Samson Adams posted 11.
Southwest Valley 44 Martensdale-St. Marys 38
Cael Hogan led the way for Southwest Valley with 18 points.
Cole Keller topped Martensdale-St. Marys with 10 points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 63 East Atchison 55
Taylor Reed and JT Mahaney led the way for Fremont-Mills with 16 points each while Owen Thornton posted 12 points. Paxten VanHouten added six points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Reed also had 13 rebounds and four assists.
Braden Graves led East Atchison with 17 points while Jarrett Spinnato pitched in 15.
Southeast Warren 68 Melcher-Dallas 44
No stats reported.
AREA MISSOURI
Stanberry 65 Northeast Nodaway 63
Adam Jensen scored 24 points to lift Stanberry to the win. Colby McQuinn posted 21 for the Bulldogs.
Dylan McIntyre led the way for Northeast Nodaway with 26 points. Jack Boswell added 16 for the Bluejays.
AREA NEBRASKA
Louisville 45 Nebraska City 42
Sam Luellen had 16 points for Louisville in the win. Jade Biesterfeld added 10 points for the Lions.
Connor Causgrove had 12 points for Nebraska City in the loss.
Johnson County Central 44 Syracuse 41
Brandon Speckmann finished with 10 points for Johnson County Central in the tight iwn.
Jase Voorhees had 18 points for Syracuse.
Ashland-Greenwood 46 Elkhorn 45
Drake Zimmerman scored the game-winner at the buzzer with a putback for Ashland-Greenwood. Brooks Kissinger had 16 points for the Bluejays.