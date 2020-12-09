Riverside Bulldogs
Bryan Clark/KMA

(KMAland) -- Wins for Red Oak, Glenwood, Sidney, Riverside, Woodbine, Johnson-Brock and more in KMAland boys basketball action on Tuesday.

H-10: Red Oak 46 Shenandoah 38 

Zach Foster scored nine points, Brody Owen added eight and Braden Knight and Nolan Mount had seven apiece for Shenandoah. 

H-10: Glenwood 53 Denison-Schleswig 47 

Ryan Blum scored 26 points for Glenwood to lead all scorers. Silas Bales added nine for the Rams.

Braiden Heiden had 23 points and seven rebounds for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.

H-10: Creston 68 St. Albert 63 

Carter White scored 32 points for St. Albert in the defeat.

H-10: Harlan 59 Kuemper Catholic 45 

Connor Frame poured in 22 points to lead the Cyclones int he victory.Aidan Hall added 14 points and Bradley Curren finished with 10.

Mitchell Badding led the way for Kuemper with 17 points, and John Mayhall finished with 11.

CORNER: Stanton 69 Griswold 43 

Carter Johnson had 27 points, Quentin Thornburg added 14 points and 10 rebound sand Jack Roberts had 12 points for Stanton in the win.

Adam Houser and Kamron Brownlee had 12 points each for Griswold. 

NC: Sidney 64 East Atchison 40 

Leighton Whipple had 15 points and Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson scored 10 piece for Sidney in the win.

Braden Graves scored 21 points for East Atchison.

WIC: Riverside 45 IKM-Manning 42 

Grady Jeppesen had 18 points and Brogan Allensworth added 17 for Riverside in the win.

POI: Mount Ayr 79 Lenox 57 

Jaixen Frost had 23 points, Erik Trujillo added 15 and Payton Weehler and Rhett Larson scored 12 apiece for Mount Ayr.

POI: Nodaway Valley 70 Southwest Valley 46 

Boston DeVault had 17 points for Nodaway Valley in the victory.

Blaine Venteicher scored 16 points, Tucker TePoel added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Blake Venteicher finished with 10 points for Southwest Valley.

RVC: Woodbine 76 Glidden-Ralston 33 

Layne Pryor scored 22 points for Woodbine in the win. Dylan Hoefer added 17, Cory Bantam had 12 and Paul Freund pitched in 11.

RVC: West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 54 

Mason King scored 22 points while Sage Evans added 15 points and 17 rebounds. Koleson Evans pitched in nine points and 13 rebounds.

RVC: CAM 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42 

Tanner Oswald scored 17 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Gabe Obert added 10 points.

BLUE: Twin Cedars 51 Moulton-Udell 30

Jace Nichols hits six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Twin Cedars. Devin Arkema added 12 points for the Sabers.

NC: Heartland Christian 53 Iowa School for the Deaf 47

Colton Brennan led Heartland Christian with 14 points, and Mitchell McCord and Jim Kunkle had 13 points apiece for the Eagles.

NEB: Johnson-Brock 57 Palmyra 54 

Zach Fitzpatrick had 14 points for Palmyra in the loss. Alex Hatcher and Hunter Pope also scored in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Red Oak 46 Shenandoah 38

Glenwood 53 Denison-Schleswig 47

Creston 68 St. Albert 63

Harlan 59 Kuemper Catholic 45

Corner Conference

East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 39

Stanton 69 Griswold 43

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor 77 Audubon 34

Underwood 75 Missouri Valley 47

Riverside 45 IKM-Manning 42

Tri-Center 72 Logan-Magnolia 53

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Mount Ayr 79 Lenox 57

Nodaway Valley 70 Southwest Valley 46

Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union 

Wayne 40 Southeast Warren 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

Woodbine 76 Glidden-Ralston 33

West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 54

CAM 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 60 LeMars 45

Sioux City East 86 Thomas Jefferson 39

Sioux City North 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 62

Sioux City West 52 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Mormon Trail 

Twin Cedars 51 Moulton-Udell 30

Murray 80 Seymour 46

Ankeny Christian Academy 69 Orient-Macksburg 40

Non-Conference

Sidney 64 East Atchison 40

Heartland Christian 53 Iowa School for the Deaf 47

Area Missouri/Nebraska

North Andrew 56 Gallatin 37

Worth County 72 Northeast Nodaway 48

South Harrison 48 Platte Valley 40

Ralston 53 Nebraska City 41

Conestoga 68 Malcolm 59

Johnson County Central 41 Southern 36

Johnson-Brock 57 Palmyra 54

Friend 60 Sterling 48

