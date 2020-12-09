(KMAland) -- Wins for Red Oak, Glenwood, Sidney, Riverside, Woodbine, Johnson-Brock and more in KMAland boys basketball action on Tuesday.
H-10: Red Oak 46 Shenandoah 38
Zach Foster scored nine points, Brody Owen added eight and Braden Knight and Nolan Mount had seven apiece for Shenandoah.
H-10: Glenwood 53 Denison-Schleswig 47
Ryan Blum scored 26 points for Glenwood to lead all scorers. Silas Bales added nine for the Rams.
Braiden Heiden had 23 points and seven rebounds for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
H-10: Creston 68 St. Albert 63
Carter White scored 32 points for St. Albert in the defeat.
H-10: Harlan 59 Kuemper Catholic 45
Connor Frame poured in 22 points to lead the Cyclones int he victory.Aidan Hall added 14 points and Bradley Curren finished with 10.
Mitchell Badding led the way for Kuemper with 17 points, and John Mayhall finished with 11.
CORNER: Stanton 69 Griswold 43
Carter Johnson had 27 points, Quentin Thornburg added 14 points and 10 rebound sand Jack Roberts had 12 points for Stanton in the win.
Adam Houser and Kamron Brownlee had 12 points each for Griswold.
NC: Sidney 64 East Atchison 40
Leighton Whipple had 15 points and Kyle Beam and Cole Jorgenson scored 10 piece for Sidney in the win.
Braden Graves scored 21 points for East Atchison.
WIC: Riverside 45 IKM-Manning 42
Grady Jeppesen had 18 points and Brogan Allensworth added 17 for Riverside in the win.
POI: Mount Ayr 79 Lenox 57
Jaixen Frost had 23 points, Erik Trujillo added 15 and Payton Weehler and Rhett Larson scored 12 apiece for Mount Ayr.
POI: Nodaway Valley 70 Southwest Valley 46
Boston DeVault had 17 points for Nodaway Valley in the victory.
Blaine Venteicher scored 16 points, Tucker TePoel added 11 points and 11 rebounds and Blake Venteicher finished with 10 points for Southwest Valley.
RVC: Woodbine 76 Glidden-Ralston 33
Layne Pryor scored 22 points for Woodbine in the win. Dylan Hoefer added 17, Cory Bantam had 12 and Paul Freund pitched in 11.
RVC: West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 54
Mason King scored 22 points while Sage Evans added 15 points and 17 rebounds. Koleson Evans pitched in nine points and 13 rebounds.
RVC: CAM 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Tanner Oswald scored 17 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Gabe Obert added 10 points.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 51 Moulton-Udell 30
Jace Nichols hits six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Twin Cedars. Devin Arkema added 12 points for the Sabers.
NC: Heartland Christian 53 Iowa School for the Deaf 47
Colton Brennan led Heartland Christian with 14 points, and Mitchell McCord and Jim Kunkle had 13 points apiece for the Eagles.
NEB: Johnson-Brock 57 Palmyra 54
Zach Fitzpatrick had 14 points for Palmyra in the loss. Alex Hatcher and Hunter Pope also scored in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 46 Shenandoah 38
Glenwood 53 Denison-Schleswig 47
Creston 68 St. Albert 63
Harlan 59 Kuemper Catholic 45
Corner Conference
East Mills 45 Fremont-Mills 39
Stanton 69 Griswold 43
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 77 Audubon 34
Underwood 75 Missouri Valley 47
Riverside 45 IKM-Manning 42
Tri-Center 72 Logan-Magnolia 53
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 79 Lenox 57
Nodaway Valley 70 Southwest Valley 46
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Wayne 40 Southeast Warren 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine 76 Glidden-Ralston 33
West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 54
CAM 54 Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 60 LeMars 45
Sioux City East 86 Thomas Jefferson 39
Sioux City North 63 Bishop Heelan Catholic 62
Sioux City West 52 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars 51 Moulton-Udell 30
Murray 80 Seymour 46
Ankeny Christian Academy 69 Orient-Macksburg 40
Non-Conference
Sidney 64 East Atchison 40
Heartland Christian 53 Iowa School for the Deaf 47
Area Missouri/Nebraska
North Andrew 56 Gallatin 37
Worth County 72 Northeast Nodaway 48
South Harrison 48 Platte Valley 40
Ralston 53 Nebraska City 41
Conestoga 68 Malcolm 59
Johnson County Central 41 Southern 36
Johnson-Brock 57 Palmyra 54
Friend 60 Sterling 48