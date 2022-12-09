(KMAland) -- Shenandoah got their first win, Glenwood was impressive, Creston won in OT, Mount Ayr kept winning, AL downed TJ, South Holt picked up a big W and much more from Friday in KMAland boys hoops.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 73 Clarinda 47
Logyn Eckheart led three Glenwood players in double figures with 20 points. Zac Kelsey and Kayden Anderson added 14 apiece.
Wyatt Schmitt posted 13 points for Clarinda.
Kuemper Catholic 52 Red Oak 41
Dennis Vonnahme finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in the Kuemper win. Michael Kasperbauer added 16 points for the Knights.
Max DeVries had a strong game for Red Oak with 21 points while Hunter Gilleland pitched in 11.
Lewis Central 80 St. Albert 46
Colby Souther had 21 points and Nash Paulson put in 20 for Lewis Central in the victory. Boston Hensley added 13 for the Titans.
Colin Lillie led the way for St. Albert with 18 points.
Creston 79 Atlantic 75 — OT
Cael Turner had 18 points and five assists for Creston in the victory. Kyle Strider added 17 for the Panthers.
Carter Pellett had a big night for Atlantic with 31 points and 14 rebounds.
Denison-Schleswig 75 Harlan 51
Carson Seuntjens had 26 points while Luke Wiebers added 15, Gavin Hipnar posted 13 and Jaxon Wessel tallied 10.
Teagon Kasperbauer led Harlan with 17 points. Franz Reisz added 10.
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 66 Stanton 61
Mason Crouse had 26 points and became the all-time leading scorer in East Mills history in the win.
Nolan Grebin led Stanton with 20 points while Josh Martin added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Check out the complete recap from Nick Stavas at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sidney 73 Griswold 39
Michael Hensley had 18 points, Braedon Godfread added 16 and Grant Whitehead scored 13 for Sidney in the win. Taylor McFail also scored 11 points for the Cowboys.
Kamron Brownlee and Zane Johnson both had nine points for Griswold.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 57 Audubon 41
Kyle Sternberg scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Brayden Lund pitched in 15 points for AHSTW in the win. Cole Scheffler pitched in nine points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Audubon’s Edward Miller had 12 points.
Treynor 61 Logan-Magnolia 18
Grant Hughey came off the bench to score 11 points while Ethan Dickerson added 10 for Treynor in a dominant performance. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Tri-Center 69 IKM-Manning 55
Michael Turner had 22 points, Christian Dahir added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Isaac Wohlhuter finished with 13 points for Tri-Center in the win.
Ben Ramsey led IKM-Manning with 25 points while Ross Kusel pitched in 12.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 62 East Union 27
No stats reported.
Mount Ayr 69 Southeast Warren 50
Jaixen Frost had 21 points and Tyler Martin pitched in 13 for Mount Ayr in the victory.
Jack Williams scored 20 points for Southeast Warren.
Nodaway Valley 67 Wayne 35
Avery Phillippi scored 23 points and Dawson Nelson pitched in 16 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Dalton Couchman had 13 points and Strait Jacobsen added 11 for Wayne in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73 CAM 71 — 2 OT
Find the complete recap from this thriller with Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Glidden-Ralston 46 Boyer Valley 34
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 78 Thomas Jefferson 34
Cole Arnold had 18 points and seven rebounds for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Etionne Higgins had 18 of his own, Jayden Calabro posted 12 and Creighton Bracker and Hunter Pearce had 10 each for the Lynx.
Devin Davis-Conti led Thomas Jefferson with 14 points.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Sioux City North 25
Dylon Schaap had 19 points while Scott Kroll and Evan Janzen added 10 apiece for the Warriors
Sioux City East 78 Sioux City West 48
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 53 Lamoni 34
Cade Wierck led Ankeny Christian with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brody Hoefle, Landon Nehring and Jon Walter all scored nine points each for Ankeny Christian.
Eli Owen scored 10 points for Lamoni. Cal Martin pitched in nine points for the Demons.
Moravia 67 Diagonal 28
No stats reported.
Seymour 73 Moulton-Udell 58
No stats reported.
Mormon Trail 60 Twin Cedars 39
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 81 Essex 47
Camden Lorimor had 19 points while Jade Spangler put in 16 and Dalton Athen tallied 14 for Shenandoah in the win.
Qwintyn Vanatta had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Tony Racine put in 16 points with 13 rebounds for Essex.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 Western Christian 62
Matt Noll put in 24 points and Carter Kuehl added 19 for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win.
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 52 East Atchison 38
Hayden Ecker led North Andrew with 14 points while Gunner Lawrence had 11 and Trey McDaniel pitched in 10 in the win.
Braden Graves topped East Atchison with 19 points.
St. Joseph Christian 71 Rock Port 66
No stats reported.
Mound City 46 Worth County 35
Chase Summers had 17 points and Gavyn Saulsbury added 14 for Mound City in the win.
Tyler New put in 27 points for Worth County.
South Holt 63 Maysville 60
Cole Medsker scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the way for South Holt. Kendall Noland added 17 points.
Albany 57 Nodaway Valley 49
No stats reported.
North Nodaway 57 Ridgeway 22
No stats reported.
King City 66 Northeast Nodaway 46
No stats reported.
Bishop LeBlond 57 Stanberry 22
Colby McQuinn had nine points for Stanberry in the loss.
AREA NEBRASKA
Blair 53 Plattsmouth 33
Gage Olsen had 14 points and eight rebounds for Plattsmouth in the defeat.
Auburn 48 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Skylar Roybal had 14 points, and Maverick Binder and Cameron Leslie posted 12 each for Auburn in the win.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Reid Fletcher scored 10 points.
Johnson-Brock 68 Falls City 31
No stats reported.
Mead 75 Palmyra 64
No stats reported.
Weeping Water 61 Omaha Christian Academy 36
No stats reported.
Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Humboldt-TRS 42
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Friend 45
No stats reported.