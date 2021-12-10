(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Bedford, Stanberry, Louisville and Syracuse all ;iced up wins in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday.
NC: Bedford 62 North Nodaway 10
Clay Savage scored 13 points and Tristen Cummings added 11 for Bedford, which had 20 steals and 20 assists on the night.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference
East Atchison 53 Fremont-Mills 39
Riverside at Heartland Christian
Bedford 62 North Nodaway 10
ACGC 66 Glidden-Ralston 26
Western Christian 59 LeMars 48
Area Missouri
Stanberry 67 Northeast Nodaway 48
Area Nebraska
Louisville 42 Nebraska City 39 — OT
Syracuse 42 Johnson County Central 38 — OT