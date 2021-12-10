Bedford Bulldogs logo

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Bedford, Stanberry, Louisville and Syracuse all ;iced up wins in KMAland boys basketball on Thursday. 

NC: Bedford 62 North Nodaway 10 

Clay Savage scored 13 points and Tristen Cummings added 11 for Bedford, which had 20 steals and 20 assists on the night.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference 

East Atchison 53 Fremont-Mills 39

Riverside at Heartland Christian 

Bedford 62 North Nodaway 10

ACGC 66 Glidden-Ralston 26

Western Christian 59 LeMars 48

Area Missouri 

Stanberry 67 Northeast Nodaway 48

Area Nebraska 

Louisville 42 Nebraska City 39 — OT

Syracuse 42 Johnson County Central 38 — OT

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.