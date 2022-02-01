(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Glenwood & Harlan won tight games against conference foes, Evan Gettler exploded in a Stanton win, Gabe Obert went over 1,000 points in a big CRB victory and more from Tuesday’s KMAland boys basketball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 64 Atlantic 61 — OT
Max DeVries had 19 points and Hunter Gilleland added 16 for Red Oak in the overtime win.
Dayton Templeton topped Atlantic with 14 points.
Harlan 57 Kuemper Catholic 53
Aidan Hall had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Bradley Curren put in 10 points for Harlan in a balanced effort.
Michael Kasperbauer finished with 20 points, Carson Kanne had 15 and Dennis Vonnahme put in 11 for the Knights.
Other Hawkeye Ten Scores
Glenwood 51 Clarinda 50
CORNER CONFERENCE
East Mills 61 Griswold 26
Mason Crouse led East Mills with 23 points in the win.
Stanton 70 Fremont-Mills 56
Evan Gettler hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points for Stanton in the win. Carter Johnson pitched in 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Nolan Grebin pitched in 10 points.
Sidney 81 Essex 21
Garett Phillips hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Sidney in the rout. Cole Jorgenson added four 3s and 16 points of his own.
Jacob Robinette led Essex with six points.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 51
Conner Halbur and Lane Sams had 11 points each to lead IKM-Manning in the win.
Eli Fouts had 17 points and Cole Staska finished with 13 for Missouri Valley.
Treynor 58 Riverside 29
Jace Tams had 20 points for Treynor in the victory. Ethan Dickerson pitched in 17 points and nine rebounds.
Ayden Salais led Riverside with 10 points.
Other WIC Scores
Logan-Magnolia 64 Audubon 39
Underwood 55 Tri-Center 48
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 51 Mount Ayr 41 (On KMA 960)
Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Bedford 37 Southwest Valley 27
Tristen Cummings had 11 points for Bedford in the low-scoring win.
Owen Wilkinson had eight points for Southwest Valley.
Other POI Scores
Central Decatur 74 Wayne 39
Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Southeast Warren 40
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 CAM 31
Gabe Obert went over 1,000 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard.
West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 42
Sage Evans put in 21 points with 14 rebounds and six steals while Mason King added 20 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists for West Harrison. Koleson Evans tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Woodbine 66 Glidden-Ralston 43
Dylan Hoefer had 20 points while Cory Bantam added 12 and Carter Gruver put in 11 for Woodbine.
Other RVC Scores
Boyer Valley 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 62 Sioux City North 30
Caleb Dreckman led LeMars with 22 points while Konnor Calhoun put in 13 to lead the win.
Other MRC Scores
Bishop Heelan Catholic 81 Thomas Jefferson 48
Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City West 39
Sioux City East 77 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 80 Orient-Macksburg 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 62 Twin Cedars 21
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarke 69 Lamoni 43
Eli Owen had 10 points for Lamoni in the defeat.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Blair 44 Lewis Central 39
Spencer 59 Denison-Schleswig 43
AREA MISSOURI
North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 52
Owen Graham poured in 30 points to lead North Andrew in the win.
Maryville 61 Bishop Ward 49
Derek Quinlin had 17 points, Peyton McCollum added 14 and Caden Stoecklein put in 12 for Maryville.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Northeast Nodaway 59 East Atchison 48
Rock Port 54 Union Star 17
Mound City 79 Platte Valley 60
South Holt 68 Nodaway Valley 64
DeKalb at North Nodaway (MISSING)
Stanberry 72 Pattonsburg 43
Worth County 77 King City 32
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 19
Yutan 44 Louisville 38
Douglas County West 56 Syracuse 53
Raymond Central 69 Conestoga 62
Ashland-Greenwood 78 Boys Town 41
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Diller-Odell 26
Johnson-Brock 55 Southern 45
Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Friend 51 — OT
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (MISSING)