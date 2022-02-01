KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- Red Oak, Glenwood & Harlan won tight games against conference foes, Evan Gettler exploded in a Stanton win, Gabe Obert went over 1,000 points in a big CRB victory and more from Tuesday’s KMAland boys basketball.

HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE

Red Oak 64 Atlantic 61 — OT 

Max DeVries had 19 points and Hunter Gilleland added 16 for Red Oak in the overtime win.

Dayton Templeton topped Atlantic with 14 points.

Harlan 57 Kuemper Catholic 53

Aidan Hall had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Bradley Curren put in 10 points for Harlan in a balanced effort.

Michael Kasperbauer finished with 20 points, Carson Kanne had 15 and Dennis Vonnahme put in 11 for the Knights.

Other Hawkeye Ten Scores

Glenwood 51 Clarinda 50

CORNER CONFERENCE

East Mills 61 Griswold 26 

Mason Crouse led East Mills with 23 points in the win. 

Stanton 70 Fremont-Mills 56 

Evan Gettler hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points for Stanton in the win. Carter Johnson pitched in 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Nolan Grebin pitched in 10 points.

Sidney 81 Essex 21 

Garett Phillips hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Sidney in the rout. Cole Jorgenson added four 3s and 16 points of his own.

Jacob Robinette led Essex with six points.

WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE

IKM-Manning 64 Missouri Valley 51 

Conner Halbur and Lane Sams had 11 points each to lead IKM-Manning in the win.

Eli Fouts had 17 points and Cole Staska finished with 13 for Missouri Valley. 

Treynor 58 Riverside 29 

Jace Tams had 20 points for Treynor in the victory. Ethan Dickerson pitched in 17 points and nine rebounds.

Ayden Salais led Riverside with 10 points.

Other WIC Scores 

Logan-Magnolia 64 Audubon 39

Underwood 55 Tri-Center 48

PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE

Nodaway Valley 51 Mount Ayr 41 (On KMA 960)

Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.

Bedford 37 Southwest Valley 27 

Tristen Cummings had 11 points for Bedford in the low-scoring win.

Owen Wilkinson had eight points for Southwest Valley.

Other POI Scores 

Central Decatur 74 Wayne 39

Martensdale-St. Marys 58 Southeast Warren 40

ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51 CAM 31 

Gabe Obert went over 1,000 points to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. 

West Harrison 59 Ar-We-Va 42 

Sage Evans put in 21 points with 14 rebounds and six steals while Mason King added 20 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists for West Harrison. Koleson Evans tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Woodbine 66 Glidden-Ralston 43 

Dylan Hoefer had 20 points while Cory Bantam added 12 and Carter Gruver put in 11 for Woodbine.

Other RVC Scores 

Boyer Valley 59 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 42

MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE

LeMars 62 Sioux City North 30 

Caleb Dreckman led LeMars with 22 points while Konnor Calhoun put in 13 to lead the win. 

Other MRC Scores 

Bishop Heelan Catholic 81 Thomas Jefferson 48

Abraham Lincoln 63 Sioux City West 39

Sioux City East 77 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE 

Mormon Trail 80 Orient-Macksburg 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 62 Twin Cedars 21

NON-CONFERENCE

Clarke 69 Lamoni 43 

Eli Owen had 10 points for Lamoni in the defeat. 

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Blair 44 Lewis Central 39

Spencer 59 Denison-Schleswig 43

AREA MISSOURI 

North Andrew 71 St. Joseph Christian 52 

Owen Graham poured in 30 points to lead North Andrew in the win.

Maryville 61 Bishop Ward 49 

Derek Quinlin had 17 points, Peyton McCollum added 14 and Caden Stoecklein put in 12 for Maryville.

Other Area Missouri Scores 

Northeast Nodaway 59 East Atchison 48

Rock Port 54 Union Star 17

Mound City 79 Platte Valley 60

South Holt 68 Nodaway Valley 64

DeKalb at North Nodaway (MISSING)

Stanberry 72 Pattonsburg 43 

Worth County 77 King City 32

AREA NEBRASKA

Nebraska City 46 Plattsmouth 19

Yutan 44 Louisville 38

Douglas County West 56 Syracuse 53

Raymond Central 69 Conestoga 62

Ashland-Greenwood 78 Boys Town 41

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT 

Falls City Sacred Heart 57 Diller-Odell 26

Johnson-Brock 55 Southern 45

Lourdes Central Catholic 56 Friend 51 — OT

Tri County at Humboldt-TRS (MISSING)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.