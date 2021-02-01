(KMAland) -- Scott Rucker reached win No. 300 in a key win for Treynor, Lenox won in OT, Harlan put up some big points, Bedford downed F-M and more from the night in KMAland boys basketball.
CORNER: Stanton 67 Griswold 33
Carter Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jack Roberts picked up 16 points and nine boards of his own and Nolan Grebin pitched in 12 points with six steals.
NC: West Harrison 54 East Mills 38
Koleson Evans scored 25 points for West Harrison in the win heard on KMA 960. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 53 Missouri Valley 34
Brody West scored 13 points and Carter Edney added 10 for Logan-Magnolia.
Cole Staska and Will Gutzmer finished with nine points apiece for Missouri Valley.
WIC: Treynor 68 AHSTW 64
Tim Zimmerman and Sid Schaaf had 22 points each for Treynor in the victory, which doubled as No. 300 for Coach Scott Rucker.
Raydden Grobe finished with 29 points, Kyle Sternberg added 19 and Brayden Lund pitched in 10 for AHSTW.
POI: Mount Ayr 73 Central Decatur 59
Jaixen Frost led Mount Ayr with 28 points while Payton Weehler put in 14. Riley Maudlin added 13 points for the Raiders.
NC: ACGC 51 Nodaway Valley 40
Toby Bower finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead Nodaway Valley in the loss.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 75 Saydel 41
Jack Franey had 20 points on 6/7 from 3 and added eight assists and six rebounds for Martensdale-St. Marys. Derek Kleve pitched in 18 points, and Trey Baker had 14 points and seven boards.
RVC: CAM 55 Glidden-Ralston 35
Lane Spieker had 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals for CAM in the win. Colby Rich chipped in 10 points, and Connor McKee scored nine for the Cougars.
NC: HLV 62 Twin Cedars 46
Devin Arkema had 30 points for Twin Cedars in the loss.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 44
Colton Brennan led Heartland Christian with 22 points while Jim Kunkle had 16 in the win.
