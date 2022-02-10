AHSTW Vikings Logo

(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and AHSTW were among KMAland boys basketball teams with impressive non-conference wins on Thursday. The full recap...

NON-CONFERENCE

Mount Ayr 64 Red Oak 53 

Jaixen Frost led all scorers with 27 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win.

Hunter Gilleland topped Red Oak with 18 points.

AHSTW 60 Denison-Schleswig 54 

Raydden Grobe led AHSTW with 22 points and five steals while Brayden Lund had 16 points and seven boards and Kyle Sternberg tallied 15 points and six grabs.

Luke Wiebers had 11 points and Aiden Schuttinga added 10 for Denison-Schleswig. 

Missouri Valley 68 Whiting 16 

Cole Staska led Missouri Valley with 16 points while Brody Lager and Hayden Kocour added 11 each. 

Other Non-Conference Scores 

Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton 

IKM-Manning 35 Boyer Valley 34

Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 22

Treynor 50 Greene County 35

Central Decatur 75 Woodward-Granger 62

Spencer 69 Sioux City North 58

Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Unity Christian 49

AREA MISSOURI

Worth County 77 North Nodaway 32

Platte Valley 49 Albany 41

St. Joseph Christian 61 South Holt 41

AREA NEBRASKA

Palmyra 47 Pawnee City 23 

Andrew Waltke and Zach Fitzpatrick combined to score 36 points in the Palmyra win. 

Lincoln Lutheran 43 Auburn 42 

Skylar Roybal and Maverick Binder had 15 points each for Auburn in their first home loss in four years. 

Other Area Nebraska Scores 

Wahoo 71 Plattsmouth 46

Ashland-Greenwood 63 Nebraska City 38

Falls City 56 Humboldt-TRS 40

Freeman 67 Johnson-Brock 33

Mead 46 Elmwood-Murdock 29

