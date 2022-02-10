(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and AHSTW were among KMAland boys basketball teams with impressive non-conference wins on Thursday. The full recap...
NON-CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 64 Red Oak 53
Jaixen Frost led all scorers with 27 points to lead Mount Ayr in the win.
Hunter Gilleland topped Red Oak with 18 points.
AHSTW 60 Denison-Schleswig 54
Raydden Grobe led AHSTW with 22 points and five steals while Brayden Lund had 16 points and seven boards and Kyle Sternberg tallied 15 points and six grabs.
Luke Wiebers had 11 points and Aiden Schuttinga added 10 for Denison-Schleswig.
Missouri Valley 68 Whiting 16
Cole Staska led Missouri Valley with 16 points while Brody Lager and Hayden Kocour added 11 each.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Kuemper Catholic at South Hamilton
IKM-Manning 35 Boyer Valley 34
Underwood 68 MVAOCOU 22
Treynor 50 Greene County 35
Central Decatur 75 Woodward-Granger 62
Spencer 69 Sioux City North 58
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Unity Christian 49
AREA MISSOURI
Worth County 77 North Nodaway 32
Platte Valley 49 Albany 41
St. Joseph Christian 61 South Holt 41
AREA NEBRASKA
Palmyra 47 Pawnee City 23
Andrew Waltke and Zach Fitzpatrick combined to score 36 points in the Palmyra win.
Lincoln Lutheran 43 Auburn 42
Skylar Roybal and Maverick Binder had 15 points each for Auburn in their first home loss in four years.
Other Area Nebraska Scores
Wahoo 71 Plattsmouth 46
Ashland-Greenwood 63 Nebraska City 38
Falls City 56 Humboldt-TRS 40
Freeman 67 Johnson-Brock 33
Mead 46 Elmwood-Murdock 29