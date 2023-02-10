(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig beat Glenwood, AL rolled, Clarinda held off Stanton, Exira/EHK took a nice win, Gavin Dixson reached 1,000 points, Conestoga edged Syracuse & more from KMAland boys basketball.
Check out the full rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 66 Glenwood 51
Carson Seuntjens had 20 points, Luke Wiebers added 14, Jaxon Wessel put in 12 and Gavin Hipnar tallied 10 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Glenwood’s Logyn Eckheart had 17 points while Gavin Schau added 11.
Harlan 64 Creston 43
Franz Reisz had 20 points and 12 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass, and Jacob Birch put in 16 points for Harlan in the win.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 61 Bishop Heelan Catholic 42
Jayden Calabro scored 16 points and added three assists for Abraham Lincoln. Mathok Mathok added 14 points, five boards and three blocks, and Cole Arnold pitched in 14 points and three rebounds. Creighton Bracker also scored in double figures for the Lynx with 10 points and added seven rebounds.
Quinn Olson had 11 points and three rebounds, and Matt Noll added 10 points and seven rebounds for Heelan. Sam Skinner pitched in nine points.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 63 Stanton 50
Tadyn Brown had 18 points for Clarinda in the win. Wyatt Schmitt added 15 and Isaac Jones and Creighton Tuzzio both had 12.
Nolan Grebin had a game-high 21 points for Stanton in the loss.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44 Lewis Central 39
Dylon Schaap led Sergeant Bluff-Luton with 18 points while Tyler Smith pitched in 12 in the win.
Curtis Witte and Nash Paulson had 12 points each while Caleb Moore added 10 for Lewis Central.
Falls City Sacred Heart 82 Sidney 47
Evan Keithley had 19 points and Joe Simon added 17 for Falls City Sacred Heart in the win.
Braedon Godfread led Sidney with 14 points.
Nodaway Valley 76 CAM 53
Dawson Nelson and Avery Phillippi had 16 points each, Boston DeVault added 14 and Doug Berg pitched in 10 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
CAM’s Chase Jahde had 14 points while Collin Bower had 11 and Sam Foreman posted 10 for the Cougars.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63 Ankeny Christian 50
Cash Emgarten led three Exira/EHK players in double figures with 17 points. Easton Nelson pitched in 16 and Trey Petersen scored 12.
Garrett Pearson had 14 points to lead Ankeny Christian.
Sioux City West 67 Fort Dodge 33
Lamarion Mothershead had 23 points and Keavian Hayes added 22 for Sioux City West in the victory.
Mormon Trail 81 Chariton 80 — OT
Mormon Trail’s Gavin Dixson reached 1,000 career points for the Saints in the win.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 58 East Atchison 44
Find the complete recap from Friday night’s KMAX-Stream featured game at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Nodaway Valley 65 Mound City 53
Bracxten Rohlmeier had 15 points and Blake Bohannon chipped in 10 points and four blocks for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Quinton Brandon hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Mound City. Gavyn Saulsbury pitched in 13 for the Panthers.
South Holt 70 North Nodaway 58
No stats reported.
Northeast Nodaway def. Osborn-Stewartsville
No score or stats reported.
Maryville 59 Benton 38
Caden Stoecklein scored 19 points and moved to No. 2 on the all-time scoring list at Maryville. Derek Quinlin added 16 and Peyton McCollum had 10 for the Spoofhounds.
Savannah 49 Chillicothe 48
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Conestoga 40 Syracuse 35
Zac Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Owen Trofholz and Jack Welch pitched in 11 points each for Conestoga.
Jase Voorhees led Syracuse with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Arlington 37 Louisville 27
Trent Koger had 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Arlington in the low-scoring win.
Johnson-Brock 78 Humboldt-TRS 43
No stats reported.