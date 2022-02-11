(KMAland) -- Five KMAland conference boys teams moved on in the tournament trail, D-S & Harlan won tight against Hawkeye Ten foes, LC picked up a close victory and more in KMAland boys hoops on Friday. Full recap...
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 (Tournament Trail)
BCLUW 65 Melcher-Dallas 55
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 (Tournament Trail)
Twin Cedars 87 Moulton-Udell 34
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 (Tournament Trail)
Woodward Academy 55 Orient-Macksburg 36
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 (Tournament Trail)
Diagonal 50 Southwest Valley 45
Caleb Hubbard scored 15 points to lead Diagonal in the win.
Gabe Fuller and Owen Wilkinson each scored 11 points for Southwest Valley.
Fremont-Mills 75 Essex 34 (On KMA-FM)
Find Ethan Hewett’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 (Tournament Trail)
Griswold 62 Heartland Christian 53 — OT (On KMAX-Stream)
Find Carson Schubert’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 (Tournament Trail)
Glidden-Ralston 49 Paton-Churdan 47
Cale Klocke sank two free throws with just 17 seconds left to lift Glidden-Ralston to the win.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 65 Glenwood 60 (On KMA 960)
Find Trevor Maeder’s complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Harlan 66 Creston 60
Aidan Hall had a big night for Harlan with 26 points and 11 rebounds while Bradley Curren put in 19 points and Connor Frame had 10.
Ethan Crawford scored 18 points for Creston in the loss. Patrick Varner pitched in 13.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 59 East Union 42
Samson Adams had 14 points while Walon Cook put in 12 and Carter Reed and Gabe Funk added 10 each for Lenox in the win.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 55 Stanton 48
Clarinda had our players in double figures to lead the win.
Nolan Grebin led Stanton with 19 points, five assists and five steals, and Carter Johnson posted 18 points, four blocks and four steals.
CAM 75 Nodaway Valley 64
Avery Phillippi had a big night for Nodaway Valley with 24 points. Mathew Weber added 17 for the Wolverines.
Martensdale-St. Marys 57 Murray 40
Christian Nevarez had 13 points and Brycen Wookey finished with 10 for Murray in the defeat.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 74 North Nodaway 42
Kaylin Merriweather led three East Atchison players in double figures with 19 points while Collin Hedlund had 12 and Braden Graves finished with 11.
Aydan Blackford scored 25 points to lead North Nodaway.
Other Area Missouri Scores
Rock Port 66 Nodaway Valley 56
South Holt at Northeast Nodaway
Mound City 83 Union Star 31
Benton 62 Maryville 56 — OT
AREA NEBRASKA
Louisville 57 Arlington 51
Conestoga 63 Syracuse 55
Cornerstone Christian at Weeping Water
Tri County 66 Sterling 37
Boys Town 62 Lourdes Central Catholic 56
Johnson-Brock 57 Humboldt-TRS 42