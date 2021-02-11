Leyton Nelson 1k.jpg
(KMAland) -- Glenwood clinched a share of the H-10, Leyton Nelson went over 1,000 career points, Jaixen Frost set a new Mount Ayr standard and more from Thursday in KMAland boys basketball action.

NC: Mount Ayr 73 Red Oak 63 

Jaixen Frost scored 34 points to break the single-season scoring record at Mount Ayr. Payton Weehler added 18.

H-10: Glenwood 41 Creston 38 

Glenwood clinched at least a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. 

NC: Kuemper Catholic 57 South Hamilton 56 — OT 

Isaac Evans had 14 points and Mitchell Badding finished with 11 for Kuemper in the win.

NC: Tri-Center 71 Thomas Jefferson 44 

Leyton Nelson surpassed 1,000 career points in the win for Tri-Center. 

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic 78 Shenandoah 41

Glenwood 41 Creston 38

Non-Conference  

Mount Ayr 73 Red Oak 63

Treynor 55 St. Albert 52

Kuemper Catholic 57 South Hamilton 56 — OT

Tri-Center 71 Thomas Jefferson 44

Underwood 64 MVAOCOU 35

Chariton 50 Wayne 49

Woodward-Granger 47 Central Decatur 41

Panorama 74 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59

Spencer 66 Sioux City North 36

Unity Christian 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 31

Area Missouri 

St. Joseph Christian 57 South Holt 44

Worth County 64 North Nodaway 42

Union Star at Northeast Nodaway 

Stanberry 56 Pattonsburg 52

Area Nebraska 

Wahoo 76 Plattsmouth 32

Freeman 44 Johnson-Brock 43

Palmyra at Pawnee City 

Mead 44 Elmwood-Murdock 31

Auburn 47 Lincoln Lutheran 20

Falls City at Humboldt-TRS

