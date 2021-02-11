(KMAland) -- Glenwood clinched a share of the H-10, Leyton Nelson went over 1,000 career points, Jaixen Frost set a new Mount Ayr standard and more from Thursday in KMAland boys basketball action.
NC: Mount Ayr 73 Red Oak 63
Jaixen Frost scored 34 points to break the single-season scoring record at Mount Ayr. Payton Weehler added 18.
H-10: Glenwood 41 Creston 38
Glenwood clinched at least a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 57 South Hamilton 56 — OT
Isaac Evans had 14 points and Mitchell Badding finished with 11 for Kuemper in the win.
NC: Tri-Center 71 Thomas Jefferson 44
Leyton Nelson surpassed 1,000 career points in the win for Tri-Center.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 78 Shenandoah 41
Glenwood 41 Creston 38
Non-Conference
Mount Ayr 73 Red Oak 63
Treynor 55 St. Albert 52
Kuemper Catholic 57 South Hamilton 56 — OT
Tri-Center 71 Thomas Jefferson 44
Underwood 64 MVAOCOU 35
Chariton 50 Wayne 49
Woodward-Granger 47 Central Decatur 41
Panorama 74 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59
Spencer 66 Sioux City North 36
Unity Christian 65 Bishop Heelan Catholic 31
Area Missouri
St. Joseph Christian 57 South Holt 44
Worth County 64 North Nodaway 42
Union Star at Northeast Nodaway
Stanberry 56 Pattonsburg 52
Area Nebraska
Wahoo 76 Plattsmouth 32
Freeman 44 Johnson-Brock 43
Palmyra at Pawnee City
Mead 44 Elmwood-Murdock 31
Auburn 47 Lincoln Lutheran 20
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS