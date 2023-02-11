(KMAland) -- Harlan handled Kuemper and AL, SC East, Platte Valley, Maryville, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water & Ashland-Greenwood were also winners in KMAland boys basketball on Saturday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 60 Kuemper Catholic 43
Jacob Birch had 17 points and 12 rebounds while Franz Reisz added 12 and 13 for Harlan in the win. Teagon Kasperbauer pitched in 12 points, and Brad Curren had 11 points.
Michael Kasperbauer and Carson Kanne both had 12 points for Kuemper Catholic.
NON-CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 72 Des Moines Lincoln 65
Cole Arnold had a huge game for Abraham Lincoln with 26 points while Etienne Higgins added 12, Jayden Calabro pitched in 11 and Creighton Bracker finished with 10.
Sioux City East 76 Spencer 46
Fitzy Grant had 15 points to lead five players in double figures for Sioux City East. Kelynn Jacobsen (14), Preston Dobbs (13), Cole Ritchie (13) and AJ Flemister (11) also scored in double figures for the Black Raiders.
AREA MISSOURI
Platte Valley 62 Bishop LeBlond 44
No stats reported.
Maryville 56 Mid-Buchanan 46
Peyton McCollum led Maryville with 15 points while Caden Stoecklein chipped in 13 and Keaton Stone had 12 in the win.
GRAND RIVER CONFERENCE SHOWCASE
1st: Gallatin 59 North Andrew 38
Braxon Linville had a team-best 14 points for North Andrew.
4th: Princeton 53 Albany 43
Kemper Cline had 28 points for Albany in the loss. Chase Cline added 10 for the Warriors.
5th: Putnam County 65 Worth County 31
Tyler New had 20 of Worth County’s 31 points in the defeat.
6th: Polo 58 Stanberry 56
Colby McQuinn had 34 points and Colby McQueen added 11 for Stanberry in the tight loss.
7th: Trenton 46 King City 36
Blakely Eaton had 14 points for King City.
AREA NEBRASKA
Elmwood-Murdock 64 Cornerstone Christian 40
No stats reported.
Weeping Water 75 College View Academy 18
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 36 Pierce 26
No stats reported.
Lincoln Lutheran 58 Syracuse 35
Will Janssen had 11 points and Max Parde posted nine for Syracuse.